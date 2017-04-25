A Vince McMahon Biopic Is Finally Happening

Vince McMahon‘s life story is heading to the big screen as the script to the McMahon biopic, Pandemonium, has finally found a home.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tristar Pictures is in business to produce the film which has Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, who direct and executive produce the hit television drama This Is Us, in talks to direct. Craig A. Williams wrote the script, and Andrew Lazar, who produced American Sniper, is producing the project along with Michael Luisi, president of WWE Studios, and Adam Goldworm of Aperture Entertainment.

The script was reportedly floated around last summer but there was No Chance In Hell studios were going to take the project without the blessing of WWE and McMahon. When Lazar secured McMahon’s life rights, studios jumped at the chance. Multiple parties were interested but sources say that TriStar went all out in their pitch (even decorating their offices with WWE regalia).

The biopic will likely show fans a side of Mr. McMahon that most fans have never seen before. After being raised by his mother and a series of stepfathers in North Carolina, McMahon first got into wresting through his father Vincent J. McMahon, who was a promoter for Capitol Wrestling Corporation. He shadowed his father (whom he didn’t meet until he was 12 years old) when he was a teen and, after college, he made his debut as an in-ring announcer in 1969 working for his father’s World Wide Wrestling Federation (later called World Wrestling Federation) promotion.

From his humble beginnings, Vince would grow the WWE into the global icon it has become today, tapping out all his competition along the way.

A production date on the McMahon project has yet to be given, but we will keep you posted as more details roll in.

