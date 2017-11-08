Aside from powerbombs through announce tables and picture-perfect frog splashes, speculating on rumors is the best part of being a WWE fan. The problem? There are hundreds of them.

While most of these rumblings and grumblings turn out to be the dreaded “fake news,” there’s always a few that actually manifest. We here at Pop Culture sift through all of these in the name of finding the scoops with the most substance. With that said, we’ve dug up the 5 best of the week and have attached probabilities that they actually come to light.

This week’s rumors involve some of the biggest names in the company, including Vince McMahon himself. While some of these are bound to never happen, that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun playing “What If.”

Here you go; The 5 Juiciest Rumors in WWE This Week. Enjoy!

Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Rumor

It’s already believed that Ronda Rousey will be involved with a multi-woman match at Survivor Series. With that said, speculation has already drifted towards what she will be doing after the November show.

The logical presumption would be that she tries her hand at singles competition. However, pitting her against world class performers would put Rousey’s undeveloped wrestling ability on full display.

Luckily, WWE may have a contingency plan.

According to Metro, WWE is planning for Ronda Rousey to meet Stephanie McMahon at the 2018 Royal Rumble in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. Naturally, this is a match the Rousey would dominate.

A match with Stephanie seems inevitable. The two already have well-documented history from WrestleMania 31’s altercation. Keeping Rousey’s wrestling warts protected will be a top priority for WWE, as will be making her look invincible.

We can already hear Steph’s arm-bar induced screams…

Probability: 3.11/5

Bobby Roode’s Launching Point

WWE has been cautiously integrating Bobby Roode into SmackDown’s programming. While this may frustrate him some of his fanbase, the slow play of Roode may be an indicator that WWE has big plans for the 40-year old. The latest report from PWInsider reinforces just that.

In their report, PWInsider claims that WWE is planning to have Roode enter a program with Kevin Owens sometime after Hell in a Cell. At this moment, WWE is intent on using Roode as a babyface. However, before he meets Owens he’ll likely be disposing of Dolph Ziggler at Hell in a Cell.

Owens/Roode has significant ramifications. Clearly, WWE is behind KO like never before as he enjoyed the rarest right of passage WWE offers: hurting Vince McMahon. After a Hell in a Cell Match with Shane, KO will be white hot. In essence, he’ll be a made man in WWE, so whoever he feuds with next will be one of the most enviable positions in all of WWE

Enter Bobby Roode. It’s been rumored that WWE sees him as “Top 5” type of talent and injecting him into a beef with Kevin Owens certainly puts him on track to become just that. If he is the hero to slay the sarcastic, malicious, dragon of Kevin Owens, Roode could become one of the most bankable stars in WWE.

Probability: 3.98/5

Vince McMahon Broke His Own $100,000 Rule

For about 10 years now, the act of “blading” has been prohibited in WWE. Thanks to the PG Era and WWE’s commitment to keeping a softer image, wrestlers are no longer allowed to cut themselves or “blade” in order to dramatically add blood to their matches.

WWE would like you to think that Vince McMahon’s blood came from Kevin Owens’ earnest beat butt. But, Vince may have rigged himself.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Vince McMahon illegally bladed before his segment with Kevin Owens. Meltzer cites sources within WWE that Vince covered the wound with Nu-Skin which would temporarily stop the bleeding. So when Kevin Owens sent his head crashing into the 72-year old McMahon’s the reservoir was broken and the blood came pouring.

However, if this is indeed the case, it’s quite the display of hypocrisy.

Back in 2008, Batista decided to test WWE’s rules against blading. In a cage match with Chris Jericho, Batista took it upon himself to bypass WWE’s no blood decree and slice open his own forehead. His stunt would cost him a $100,000 fine levied by none other than Vince McMahon.

Authors of Pain to SmackDown?

SmackDown’s Tag Team Division may be getting quite the punishing addition.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, NXT’s Authors of Pain may be SmackDown bound. While it’s still in the discussion phase, the powerful duo has been rumored to be making their main roster debut since losing the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

Akam and Rezar are over 600 lbs combined and are managed by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering. Old school fans will remember Ellering from his days as The Legion of Doom’s manager. He finds himself amongst a similar tag team today except the Authors or Pain are what LOD looks like on a bad acid trip.

Probability: 3.2/5

Cena and Undertaker at Survivor Series is a Done Deal

Every week the whispers of John Cena fighting Undertaker at Survivor Series get a little louder. The story goes that the biggest deterrent from making this happen is Cena’s Hollywood schedule. The 16-time WWE Champions is set to leave after No Mercy to film the Transformers’ spinoff, Bumblebee.

Well, something must have changed because Cena is now being advertised on WWE’s website as a featured star of the pay-per-view.

We can only read into this so much, but it certainly looks as if John Cena will be at Survivor Series. The rumors go that Undertaker has already agreed to the match. How WWE actually facilitates this match is anyone’s guess but the first option may be an interference during the No Mercy match between Cena and Reigns.

Probability: 3.25/5