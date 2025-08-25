Longtime NBC Anchor Passed Away in July: Don Hein Was 85

Acclaimed Indiana sports anchor Don Hein passed away on July 3. He was 85.

According to 13 WTHR, Hein’s daughter shared the news with the station’s reporter, Rich Nye.

Hein began his sports career in high school as a star football, basketball, and baseball player. After leading his school to an Iowa basketball championship game, he was named First-Team All-State and went on to play for the University of Northern Iowa under iconic coach Norm Stewart.

Following graduation, Don Hein quickly became a decorated anchor. He earned the Associated Press and United Press International’s Sportscaster of the Year award three times. He was named Indiana’s best play-by-play announcer for nine straight seasons. Hein also held the Distinguished Award from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, and the Edward R. Murrow Award for exemplary reporting.

Some of his other awards include the National Association of Racing Writers and Broadcasters, special awards from the Indiana State Football and Wrestling Coaches Associations, and the Media Service Award by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.

Hein is also immortalized in the Indiana Sportscasters/Sportswriters Hall of Fame, the Indiana Associated Press Hall of Fame and the Indiana Television Pioneers Hall of Fame.

Don Hein is survived by his wife, Helen, daughters Lisa (David) Goode and Amy Armstrong, step-children Danell (Gary) Duff, Doug (Jennifer) Dulin, and Darron (Teresa) Dulin, and his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and siblings.