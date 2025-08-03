A Legendary TV Show Is Returning to the Screen

The Jeffersons is returning to television screens this month. Beginning Monday, August 25, on FETV (Family Entertainment Television), the iconic sitcom will make its comeback, the network announced, according to Parade.

The show will air during its regular lineup at 6:50 p.m. ET every day, with additional broadcasts at 12:50 a.m. ET each night. It will air in its original, uncut format.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Jeffersons to FETV,” said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC, in a statement. “Because of its boldness, charm, and wit, this groundbreaking family sitcom has been beloved for decades, and we are pleased to bring its iconic characters and timeless humor to both longtime fans and first-time viewers.”

A product of the legendary Norman Lear, The Jeffersons starred Sherman Hemsley and Isabel Sanford as George and Louise “Weezy” Jefferson, an affluent Black couple that moves to the Upper East Side of Manhattan in New York City. It was one of the longest-running sitcoms in TV history, airing over 250 episodes and running 10 seasons on CBS.

Hemsley and Sanford won Emmy Awards for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy and Best Lead Actress in a Comedy for their roles. Co-star Marla Gibbs, who played the Jeffersons’ maid Florence Johnston, won the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Emmy for four years in a row.

The show also starred Mike Evans, Damon Evans, Roxie Roker, Franklin Cover, Zara Cully, Berlinda Tolbert, Paul Benedict and Jay Hammer. Cover and Roker made history as the first regularly appearing interracial couple on television, which was major in a post segregation era.

The Jeffersons is a spin-off of All in the Family, on which the Jeffersons had been the neighbors of the Bunkers. The Jeffersons had one spin-off series, Checking In, which focused on their housekeeper, Florence, who takes a job as cleaning manager at a hotel. Checking In lasted only four episodes, with Florence returning to her job as the Jeffersons’ housekeeper after the hotel she worked for burned down.