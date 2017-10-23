CBS Cancels ‘Zoo’ After 3 Seasons

Despite modest summer success, CBS has decided that viewers are no longer heading out to the Zoo.

According to THR, CBS is pulling the plug on Zoo, after three seasons on the network. The third season, which aired this summer, averaged just 2.65 million viewers. Those numbers were down nearly two million from Season 2 last summer, when the series averaged 4.45 million viewers.

Up until its cancellation, Zoo was the longest-running original scripted summer drama on CBS. The decision to pull the plug came after Salvation, the other summer drama on the network, was renewed for a second season. Zoo and Salvation were the only two summer dramas to air on CBS this year.

Zoo starred James Wolk, and was based on the book by James Patterson. The series followed a group of people trying to survive waves of violent animal attacks.

Zoo was ordered straight to series in July 2014 and was produced by Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec and Scott Rosenberg.

Photo Credit: CBS