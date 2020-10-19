'Zoey 101' Star Jamie Lynn Spears Teases Cast Reunion: 'Are You Ready?'

✖

Jamie Lynn Spears is teasing something special for longtime fans of her Nickelodeon series Zoey 101. On Sunday, the 29-year-old actress, who played Zoey Brooks in the series, teased a Zoey 101 cast reunion on Instagram, writing, "WE'RE BACK! ARE YOU READY?!"

Tagging her co-stars — Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), and Chris Massey (Michael Barret), who also shared the announcement on their respective social media accounts — Spears had begun teasing something major hours beforehand. In fact, a quick glimpse at her Instagram account shows multiple blue and purple-themed posts, most shared without caption.

The posts immediately prompted speculation that a cast reunion was in the works, with fans taking to the comments section to discuss. Then on Monday, Spears brought the speculation to an end and set the record straight when she revealed that all the teasing has to do with her new single, "Follow Me (Zoey 101)," which is set to be released Oct. 22 ahead of the upcoming Zoey 101 reunion and will in fact see a cast reunion.

According to Billboard, the new single will be produced by Chantel Jeffries and will be a reimagining of the original Zoey 101 theme song, which was co-written by Spears' older sister, Britney Spears. Speaking to Nylon, Spears said the song is reminiscent "the modern Zoey." Just days after its release, a global livestream pop culture event, See it First: The Follow Me (Zoey 101) Experience, will take place on Sunday, Oct. 25. It will see Spears reuniting with several members of the original cast and will also include famous influencers like Dixie D'Amelio, JoJo Siwa, Gigi Gorgeous, Noah Beck, Loren Gray, Sofia Reyes and more.

Zoey 101 first premiered on Nickelodeon in 2005 and followed a group of students at the Pacific Coast Academy. The series quickly became one of the network's highest-rated and most successful series of that decade, though it came to an end in 2008. The cast last reunited in an All That sketch, in which the cast faced off against Spears’ bacon-loving bodyguard Thelma Stump, which she first played on the original version of All That.