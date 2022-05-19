'Euphoria' Actor Arrested

✖

Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr., who stars in Euphoria and STARZ's 1980s-era crime drama BMF, was arrested in Miami and charged with Grand Theft for allegedly stealing a $250,000 Richard Mille watch, TMZ reported.

According to investigators, Flenory Jr. purchased a Richard Mille in February using his $80,000 platinum Rolex from Haimov Jewelers in Miami. His arrest came after he allegedly failed to pay the final $200,000 and didn't return the watch. Police said he even tried trading it in at another jewelry store for a different watch.

Police said that when they called Lil Meech and asked him to turn himself in, he hung up."So we wrote up a warrant," Miami Police Spokesman Michael Vega said. The warrant was served before May 14, and on that day, Lil Meech turned himself in at the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center. The son of the former drug lord known as Demetrius Flenory Sr.(Big Meech) was reportedly arrested in Miami Monday. He was charged with two counts of first-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud felonies. His bond was set at $150,000.

He faces 60 years in prison for organized fraud (involving over $50,000) and grand theft (involving over $100,000) in the first degree. Flenory Jr.'s father, Big Meech, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for running a cocaine trafficking ring in the United States.

Haimov reportedly issued a brief statement on Instagram. "Haimov jewelers is a family business. You cannot trade a watch that wasn't paid for to another jeweler and take the next jewelers watch and not pay them as well," they wrote on their Instagram Story. "We all work hard for our money and do clean business. We reached out many, many times but you ignore. If someone owed you 200k would you let it slide? We put our blood sweat and tears into making this business successful. We came from the bottom!"

On May 18, Flenory Jr. was released on bond. Despite facing serious charges, he has not answered the allegations and appeared in high spirits in a video shared on social media after his release.

Flenory Jr. appears in the first episode of Euphoria's second season as Travis, a DJ who becomes acquainted with Maddy (Alexa Demie). While he only has a brief appearance on the HBO series, Flenory Jr. told Popsugar in March that his experience on the set of Sam Levinson's show was "amazing."

There has reportedly been no talk of Flenory Jr.'s character returning for season three, but the actor said he hopes they find a way to somehow bring him back. "Being able to work with other actors like Hunter Schafer and Zendaya, they're really killing it," he said. "I was on set watching them, even when I didn't have to work because it was just a different project all the time and they filmed so much differently than BMF." In the 50 Cent created/produced STARZ show BMF, Flenory Jr. portrays his incarcerated father Big Meech. BMF has currently begun production on its second season in Atlanta.

Flenory Jr. is also set to make his film debut in an upcoming movie Taurus, which stars Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. He emphasized his desire for people to take him seriously as a versatile actor."I'm trying to show people that I'm a real actor because I can do anything," he told Popsugar. "I can play anybody, not just my dad or [a character] on Euphoria. I can play anything."