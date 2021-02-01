'The Young and the Restless': Donny Boaz Reveals He Was Fired as Chance

✖

The Young and the Restless star Donny Boaz has been let go from the beloved CBS soap. The actor, who has portrayed Phillip 'Chance' Chancellor IV since 2019, appearing in dozens of episodes, announced over the weekend he had been let go from the cast. The actor did not reveal the reasoning for his firing, only explaining that he "was told that Chance is NOT being replaced or killed off. He's just not gonna be there anymore." He said his final episode ill air Monday, Feb. 1.

Boaz shared news of his departure to Instagram Sunday. In a lengthy post, he announced Monday "will be my last air date on The Young and the Restless." Despite being let go, he said he is "grateful and thankful for this amazing opportunity," adding, "I know that I’m walking away from this better at my craft than before I started." He said after his final episode airs Monday, he will have appeared in a total of 108 episodes of the long running series.

Boaz continued his post by offering thanks to all those who have supported him throughout his time on the show, thanking the show itself "for this amazing opportunity." He also extended gratitude to fans, who "have been AMAZING. Thank you." Boaz offered thanks for "everyone associated with Y&R, my cast mates and the crew," who he said "will be missed." He also thanked his agents and manager "for bringing this opportunity into my life. We are optimistic for what is to come." He ended his post with a note for his co-star and onscreen love interest Mel Ordway.

"I know I said I wanted us to be the greatest daytime tv couple ever, I aimed high, I'm sorry we didn't get to see it through," he wrote. "Working with you has been my absolute pleasure and I can easily say that you are one of the greatest actresses I've ever had the privilege to work with. You deserve an Emmy... this year. And... that's a wrap. I am now a free agent. Time to get to work."

News of Boaz's departure sparked plenty of reactions. His Young and the Restless co-star Daniel Goddard, who portrayed Cane Ashby from 2007 until 2019, wrote, "the best is yet to come mate!" Several fans, meanwhile, expressed their dismay over the series' choice to let Boaz go, with one person writing, "this makes no sense!" Somebody else said, "I have been watching Y&R for a long time. I think it’s time to turn it off. I don't like where the producers are going with these story lines."

Boaz joined The Young and the Restless in November of 2019. His other credits include Dallas, on which he starred as Bo McCabe from 2013-2014, Six, the series on which he played Buckley in 2017, and NCIS: New Orleans, among several others.