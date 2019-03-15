‘You’ Season Finale Offers up Wild New Theory About Beck’s Fate

The You Season 1 finale offered up a wild detail about Beck’s fate, and some fans might have missed it.

Please Note: Spoilers Ahead for You Season 1

Videos by PopCulture.com

As first reported by Glamour, the clue comes during the very last scene of Season 1 when Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers) suddenly appears and Joe is noticeably shaken.

The book-store-manager-by-day, stalker-by-night then addresses her by saying, “Candace. You’re…” but Candace interjects by saying, “alive?”

This is notable, the theory suggests, because it implies that Joe believed Candace to be dead, and she clearly knew that he thought that, which means that something potentially fatal must have happened between them.

Earlier in the series, Candace appears to Joe in an hallucination and asks him if Beck (Elizabeth Lail) — the unfortunate newest object of Joe’s desire — will “end up” like she did. This too implies some kind of death.

Well, it seems that there is now a thought that Beck may also not actually be dead, since her body was never actually shown. When the “Beck’s Dead” montage rolled at the end of the episode, her body was implied to have been inside a black bag.

Some fans are convinced that it’s possible Joe did not succeed in killing Beck or Candace, for that matter — and that the character could turn up again in the future.

In confirmed You news, You showrunner Sera Gamble previously revealed that The Haunting of Hill House actress Victoria Pedretti had been added to the cast for the new season. She will be playing a character named Love Quinn

Gamble went on to speak to EW about why Pedretti was chosen for the role, saying that the actresses incredible performance in Hill House was the main reason why.

“It is very f—ing cool that Victoria is playing this role,” Gamble said. “I binged Hill House, and she was incredible. And then a couple of days later, [You executive producer] Greg [Berlanti] sent an email asking, ‘Have you seen Hill House? Have you seen Victoria Pedretti, wouldn’t she make a perfect Love?’ Leave it to Greg to put that together.”

The showrunner also shared some details about the character Pedretti is playing, stating that, “like her name,” Love Quinn is “very warm and there is a carefree aspect to her spirit that really comes from the fact that she has constructed a life for herself that’s about being in the moment and doing what she loves every day.”

“In that way, she’s very very different than the woman that you got to know in season one, Beck, who was ambitious and driven as a writer and also as a young person in a social circle that had a certain kind of status,” Gamble continued. “Beck had been quite aware of her social media presence, and Love is extremely disinterested in all of that.”

Season 1 of You is now streaming on Netflix.

Photo credit: Netflix