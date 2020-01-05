‘You’ Season 3: Penn Badgley May Have Accidentally Let Show’s Renewal Slip

About a couple of weeks after Season 2 of You premiered on Netflix, series star Penn Badgley may have just let slip some news about a possible Season 3. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor accidentally shared some news about a potential next season that will make fans very happy.

During his interview with ET, Badgley discussed that cliffhanger at the end of Season 2 involving his character, Joe, and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

“There’s something to the fact that men behave the way they do, and women tend to not do the same thing,” he said. “So what is that? I don’t know, but I feel like that’s what we see is that she doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person; she doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator… Dare I say, I think in the third season….” Badgley caught himself before he continued, uttering an “Oh God” once he realized that he basically confirmed that Season 3 was definitely in the cards.

“I don’t know — I literally know nothing about the third season,” Badgley went on to say, but the interviewer, Lauren Zima, continued to seek confirmation that Season 3 was happening.

“I mean, technically I can’t [confirm]… I mean ‘unofficially?’… But I’m not the person who can say anything official,” he said. While Netflix has not yet officially renewed You for Season 3, Badgley’s (accidental) statement seemingly confirms that it’s in the cards at the very least.

Season 2 of You premiered on Netflix on Dec. 26 and was met with a ton of praise from critics and viewers alike. Even though the streaming service has not yet officially revealed whether Joe’s story will continue in Season 3, Badgley has said before that he does envision a finish line to the series sometime in the future (i.e. sometime after Season 2).

“Is there a finish line? I mean, everything technically has an expiration date,” he said in an interview with Indiewire. “I think… It’s not over and it’s not clear when it will end. And I think this show, more than almost any I can think of, does have, built into it… Like, you really wouldn’t want to exhaust its concept. You really wouldn’t want to jump the shark with this concept because then I think it becomes extra problematic. Once you’ve discovered there’s nothing new to explore, I think you’ve got to get rid of Joe, you know?”