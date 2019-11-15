‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Teases Kayce and Monica’s Future After ‘Traumatic’ Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)

Yellowstone Season 2 ended with an action-packed episode and a happy ending, but will the difficult events mean the end of a fan-favorite couple? The hit Paramount Network final episode of the latest season followed as Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), his father John (Kevin Costner) and the other wranglers lead the mission to save young Tate (Brecken Merrill) after being kidnapped.

The little boy’s disappearance took a massive toll on his mother Monica (Kelsey Asbille), who had recently gotten back together with Kayce, but continued to express her concerns about his connection to the ranch. One of Season 2’s penultimate episode’s most heartbreaking moments showed as Monica broke down in the outskirts of the property after Kayce found their son’s boot, confirming suspicions he had been taken by the ranch’s enemies.

The finale saw as the family moved Heaven and Earth to save the young boy. The mission led to a bloody confrontation with White Supremacists and ended with Kayce saving his son’s life and taking the scared little boy back home.

Grimes opened up to PopCulture.com about the “traumatic” finale, and speculated where Monica and Kayce’s relationship might be headed after what happened to their son.

“I think that’s sort of a cliffhanger for me, where I was like, ‘This could go one in two ways,’” Grimes told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Monday, Nov. 4, as he promoted the release of the Yellowstone Season 2 DVD and Blu-Ray. “I could see her being even more terrified now, and she was already sort of worried about his safety, and now that could really go over the edge.”

“Or, having something that traumatic happen has a way of bringing people together,” the actor added. “I think that’s sort of the thing that I was wondering was going to happen. Now, I mean, I don’t want to give anything away, but knowing what does happen and having shot those scenes, I think it’s just a really cool outcome to everything that they’ve been through.”

He teased further, “It just becomes sort of a testament to the fact that they have like a soul connection. It’s a kind of a timeless love. It’s like that love story that we always love to see on-screen, and in my book, I’d love to see them stick it out forever, I can’t tell you (what happens) though.”

Monica and Kayce were apart in the first half of the season, and fans celebrated when Monica finally returned to her husband midway through. However, her concerns about how him taking a larger role in the ranch might affect their lives are still there. We will have to wait sometime to see if they can work things out in Season 3.

What are your hopes for Monica and Kayce? Yellowstone Season 3 is expected to premiere summer 2020 on Paramount Network. The show’s Season 2 DVD and Blu-Ray are currently available to purchase in all major retailers.