'Yellowstone' Season 5 Reportedly Won't Continue Until End of 2023

Yellowstone Season 5 is currently on break and was said to be returning over the summer. However, a new report claims the show may not come back until the end of 2023. According to Puck, The second half of Yellowstone Season 5 is aiming to film over the summer, for a fall 2023 debut. This is essentially the timeframe that has previously been allocated for Yellowstone Season 6.

The new article from Puck goes into more detail about the delays of filming for Yellowstone Season 5, which have been attributed to series star Kevin Costner not wanting to spend as much time on-set as he did during the first four seasons of the hit Paramount Network series. In response, Puck published a statement from Cosnter's lawyer Marty Singer, who addressed the allegations that Costner was responsible for holding up the show. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Singer said. "It's ridiculous-and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

Previously a spokesperson for Paramount commented on the reports about Costner, as well as the claims that Yellowstone was ending and Paramount was interested in bringing in Matthew McConaughey for a spinoff series that would continue the story. "We have no news to report," the spokesperson said. "Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

The initial report seems to imply that Costner wanted to scale back his time working on Yellowstone due to the development of Horizon, a multi-part western epic in which he is set to star, as well as direct. Costner also co-wrote a film with Jon Baird (Stan & Ollie, Filth). The project is in development at Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line. At this time, there is no official confirmation that Yellowstone is ending, nor that there will be a new spinoff/sequel series.