‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2 Gets Streaming Date

Yellowstone fans will soon be able to stream the complete series. More than two months after Taylor Sheridan’s hit Paramount Network Western drama came to an end, it was announced Friday that Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 will make its streaming debut on Peacock on Sunday, March 16. Season 5B returned to screens in November, sans Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, and wrapped its six-episode run with the Yellowstone series finale on Dec. 15.

Co-created by Sheridan alongside John Linson, Yellowstone premiered in June 2018 and centers around the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

The series was an instant hit and quickly soared to become TV’s No. 1 show. Despite Season 5B not including Kevin Costner, who exited the series and his role as John Dutton after Season 5A, the final batch of Yellowstone episodes still proved to be a ratings powerhouse. When the show made its long-awaited return in November, nearly two years after Season 4 wrapped, it drew in 16.4 million viewers across all of cable and CBS. That number marked the largest first-night audience in Yellowstone history. The show kept that momentum going throughout the final episodes. The series finale, which brought in a whopping 13.1 million viewers, was the most-watched episode in Yellowstone history, and 5B as a whole was the most-watched season with 13.6 million average viewers.

Along with Costner, the final episodes also starred Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Bethany “Beth” Dutton, Wes Bentley as James Michael “Jamie” Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, and Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater, among others.

When Season 5, Part 2 makes its way to Peacock next month, the NBCUniversal streamer will be the streaming home of the complete series. The streamer offers two streaming tiers – the ad-supported Peacock Premium at $7.99 a month or $79.99 per year, and the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus at $13.99 a month or $139.99 a year.

In addition to Sheridan, Linson, and Costner, Yellowstone is executive produced by Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros, and Keith Cox.