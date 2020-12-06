'Yellowstone': TV Fans Are Discovering Hit Paramount Drama Ahead of Season 4

Yellowstone is cable's biggest drama, and its legion of fans only seems to be growing between seasons. The Paramount Network show, which is currently streaming in full on Peacock, has always drawn strong ratings in-season but based on the chatter around social media, Season 4's numbers will be even stronger.

Ever since the Season 3 finale aired on Aug. 23, fans have caught up with the series. With the recent Thanksgiving holiday and the upcoming holiday break in December, more and more television fans have found themselves poring through all 29 episodes of the Kevin Costner-led series. Searching on Twitter, you can see plenty of these fans expressing their excitement over their new favorite show and starting conversations with other Yellowstone faithful. Scroll through to see some of the recent chatter about the Paramount Network show.