'Yellowstone': TV Fans Are Discovering Hit Paramount Drama Ahead of Season 4
Yellowstone is cable's biggest drama, and its legion of fans only seems to be growing between seasons. The Paramount Network show, which is currently streaming in full on Peacock, has always drawn strong ratings in-season but based on the chatter around social media, Season 4's numbers will be even stronger.
Ever since the Season 3 finale aired on Aug. 23, fans have caught up with the series. With the recent Thanksgiving holiday and the upcoming holiday break in December, more and more television fans have found themselves poring through all 29 episodes of the Kevin Costner-led series. Searching on Twitter, you can see plenty of these fans expressing their excitement over their new favorite show and starting conversations with other Yellowstone faithful. Scroll through to see some of the recent chatter about the Paramount Network show.
I know I’m late to the party, but I just binged all of @Yellowstone and that show is nothing but incredible television.— Meredith Brown (@mbrown__21) November 30, 2020
I’m late to the party, but @Yellowstone is one of the best TV series I’ve seen in a while. Also, making a mental note to put Montana in my future travels. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/cwt8VlmATF— Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) November 29, 2020
Just finished the @Yellowstone series...!!! All I have to say is OMG! #comeonseason4 😳😱🤠— Katie Haerther (@KHaerther14) December 2, 2020
Finally starting season 3 of Yellowstone and damnit I should’ve been a damn cowboy— Travis Denning (@Travis_Denning) December 6, 2020
I’ve been sucked into the @Yellowstone madness. pic.twitter.com/Ci97hYGJlD— Krystal Williams (@kyhulagirl) November 29, 2020
In the midst of season 2 of Yellowstone, I’m head over heels— Anthony Ciaravino (@CherryWine_) December 5, 2020
Finished Season 3 of Yellowstone last night and I’m still like 😳😳😳😳😳😳🙃❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/2oQ5JUoYL8— J.C. (@JC_RWRC) December 1, 2020
My brother pitching Yellowstone to me after watching all 3 seasons in 6 days pic.twitter.com/B3X6wGHX3w— Laura⚓️ (@lauralovesPWD) December 5, 2020