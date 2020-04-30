'Yellowstone': Season 1 and 2 Photos That Will Get You Hyped for New Episodes

Yellowstone is gearing up for its third season over on Paramount Network. The new episodes will begin on June 21 and will continue telling the story of the Dutton family. The Duttons will surely be faced with opposition from all sides as they try to protect their ranch and everything their family has built over the years. It will be intriguing, for sure, but that's something fans of the Taylor-Sheridan-created drama already know.

The first two seasons of Yellowstone have established a firm base for the creative minds behind the show to build on. They feature a super strong cast, including Kevin Costner as John Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler. They face off with one another and outside forces, all in the name of what's best for the Dutton family's future. Scroll through to revisit some of the iconic scenes and settings of Seasons 1 and 2, and get prepared for Season 3's premiere.