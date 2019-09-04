‘Yellowstone’: Paramount Network Boss Reveals How Many Seasons the Show Might Last

Yellowstone reportedly has an end in sight, but fans don’t have to worry about that for a while. Paramount Network and TV Land President of Development and Production Keith Cox revealed in a recent interview that series creator Taylor Sheridan has an endgame in mind for the hit Kevin Costner-led series.

The news also came on the heels of the Season 2 finale setting a new series high with 5.7 million total viewers. The show ended its second season as the top summer cable series with an average of 5.1 million viewers, and as the No. 1 scripted series for both network and cable this summer with a 1.93 rating in the 18-49 age group and 2.71 in the 25-54 demo.

Deadline reported the series also broke linear performance record on digital with over 66 million views across platforms.

“What I love about it is, it has a very consistent, authentic voice; Taylor has written every episode, which is very rare,” Cox told the outlet, after admitting he was “pleasantly shocked” by the growth and revealing Sheridan had always assured him the show would “blow up in Season 2.”

As for how much longer the show can go on? Cox said that Sheridan has an ending in mind for the Dutton family’s journey.

“There is a life span; Taylor has an ending, he knows how he wants to wrap the series with a satisfying ending for the family over many seasons.” Cox told the publication. He also revealed that he has already discussed how a potential Season 4 would end, with the whole series likely wrapping up after Season 6 or 7 at least.

The show’s third season is already in production, with Lost alum Josh Holloway set to join the cast as Roarke Carter. Cox teased he had already seen scripts from the new season.

“It’s going to be great and even bigger than Season 2; I know it, feel it. It will happen,” he said.

Fans went wild at the end of the Season 2 finale when the network teased upcoming episodes, including details about what drama Holloway’s character might bring to the ranch.

“I’m a little worried for him to be honest with you,” Luke Grimes, who stars as Kayce Dutton, said of Roarke, as the clip showed him acting alongside Kelly Reilly. “He seems like he’s going to hit on Beth [Dutton], and I don’t think that’s a great idea as we know.”

“I get to work with Josh Holloway,” Reilly also said in the teaser. “He’s like a breath of fresh air.”

“Let’s go to work,” Holloway simply said at the end of the video.

Yellowstone Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2020.