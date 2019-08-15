‘Yellowstone’: Malcolm Beck Threatens Beloved Character, and Fans Are Not Having It

Malcolm Beck’s attack on Beth Dutton seems to be only the beginning of his wrath against the family on Yellowstone, and fans are worried about one of the show’s most beloved characters. Fresh off the vicious attack that left Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) badly injured, Malcolm (Neal McDonough) is setting his sights on another member of the family in his attempts to bring John Dutton (Kevin Costner) down.

Wednesday’s new episode followed the aftermath of Beck’s attack, as well as Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and Tate (Brecken Merrill) settling into coming back to live in the Dutton Ranch with the rest of the family.

Elsewhere, Malcolm returned to his office in a rage after his actions failed to intimidate the Dutton family. Fans will remember last week’s episode ended with John and Kayce delivering the bodies of the en who hurt Beth with a message, refusing to be intimidated by the family’s latest enemy.

Knowing that Malcom’s threat will be a problem, John hosts a surprising gathering with his rivals Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) and Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) to discuss the best way to handle the new threat. Dan admits his business is suffering after the Beck brothers took away his liquor license. After a quiet meeting between former opponents, John agrees to take care of (aka murder) the Beck brothers, as long as Dan and Rainwater are willing to help when needed.

Malcolm is also seen making his own plans, when he decides he wants to go after who John loves the most, with the show hinting it might be Tate himself.

Fans of the show were quick to throw hate on the evil Malcolm Beck on Twitter, and hoping the family will stop him before anything happens to the young boy.

The episode then saw another part of Malcolm Beck’s plan unfold when an unidentified driver shot and killed a security guard at the site where Rainwater and the tribe planned to build a casino that could jeopardize the Beck’s business.

Rainwater and John meet in the crime scene, knowing who the perpetrator was, and realized the kill did its purpose, temporarily shutting down work on the new property while the investigation takes place.

At the ranch, Monica admits her reservations about getting closer to the Dutton family and the business after seeing Beth’s injuries. However, she promises John she will try to keep an open mind.

The episode ends in an eerie moment, when Malcolm officially reveals little Tate as his next target in the war against the Duttons, after agreeing to meet with John in public

Yellowstone airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.