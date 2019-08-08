‘Yellowstone’: Major Character Gets Brutally Attacked in Devastating Episode 7 Twist

Yellowstone saw a beloved member of the Dutton family defy new Big Bad Malcolm Beck in the latest episode, leading to a bloody declaration of war. The episode revolved around the aftermath of the gruesome murder that took place last week but quickly shifted to the escalating tension between the family and Malcolm after he orchestrated a bloody attack against one of their own.

The episode followed the aftermath of Jamie (Wes Bentley) killing the journalist who was threatening to share a big family secret that could bring Dutton Ranch down.

No one was more vocal in their disapproval of Jamie’s actions than his sister Beth (Kelly Reilly), who in a moment of tension even told her brother to end his life if he couldn’t live with the guilt of his selfish actions.

At her office in town, Beth is surprised with a visit from Malcolm Beck (Neal McDonough), who seems adamant to know what she is working on and why she and the Duttons are not helping the fight against Rainwater’s (Gil Birmingham) and Dan Jenkins’ (Danny Huston) new casino.

While Beth gives vague answers, Malcolm quickly deduces her plans to eventually turn the ranch into a power plant that would help the property survive for many years. The plan, however, would ruin Malcolm’s business making the families enemies after many years of peaceful co-existing.

Always known for her tenacity, Beth is unfazed by Malcom’s threats and tells him to hit her with his best shot. The grim moment seems to scare Beth but she doesn’t let her emotions show until the man is out of her office.

That night, Beth and Rip (Cole Hauser) meet to talk and share a heartwarming moment on the roof. In between talking about the possibility of going on a date and the realities of heaven and hell, Rip seems ready to say “I love you” for the first time. She stops him, however, telling him to save the moment until she really needs it.

The show takes a tragic turn later on when two armed and masked men arrive at Beth’s office and hold her and her assistant hostage. She quickly sends an SOS message to Rip and injures one of the attackers before she is knocked out by the other one.

When she wakes up, she and her assistant are being held face to face and she tries to get him to calm down, never to let them see the fear in his eyes. Anxious to spark fear in her, the attackers kill her assistant in front of her and continue to beat her viciously.

When one of her captors starts to bleed out, Beth baits the other one telling him she will never be afraid of him. The altercation escalates and it seems as if she will be killed when Rip arrives just in time to kill the men and save her life.

John (Kevin Costner), Kayce (Luke Grimes) arrive to handle cleanup of the tragedy, as a doctor takes Rip and Beth away to tend their injuries. The family leaves a clear message for Malcolm when they hang the attackers’ naked bodies at his door, with the message “Return to Sender.”

How will the Dutton’s retaliate after Malcolm’s deadly attack? Yellowstone airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.