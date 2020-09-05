Kevin Costner Wishes 'Yellowstone' Co-Star Wes Bentley Happy Birthday, and Fans Join In
Wes Bentley celebrated his 41st birthday on Friday, prompting a happy birthday wish from his fellow Yellowstone star, Kevin Costner, and the show's fans. Bentley stars as Jamie Dutton, one of Costner's on-screen sons in the hit Paramount Network series. Bentley's character survived the show's shocking Season 3 finale, which aired on Aug. 23.
"Happy birthday to Wes Bentley! I promise you guys that Wes is a lot more likable than [Jamie Dutton]. Give him your love today," Costner wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two veteran actors together on Yellowstone. The show's social media team also wished the actor a happy birthday by posting a dashing photo of Bentley from the show. "Wishing Wes Bentley the happiest of birthdays," the caption read.
Bentley's Jamie is the aspiring politician in the Dutton family, which was left shattered at the end of the third season. Costner's family patriarch John Dutton was shot in the back multiple times by someone in a van while he tried to help a family at the side of the road. Jamie's sister Beth, played by Kelly Reilly, appeared to have died in an explosion at her office. However, their fates remain a mystery until the show's fourth season debuts next year. New episodes are being filmed in Montana. During Season 3, Jamie also learned he was adopted by John, which led to an identity crisis for him. Jamie later learned John saved him from a broken family, as his biological father killed his mother.
Happiest of Birthdays to you! Hope the coming year brings you love, laughter, and adventure!! You're doing one helluva job on Yellowstone. Keep up the great work!!!— Laura E Gallagher (@FollyBeachBebe) September 4, 2020
"I think big, big, dramatic things happen, violent things happen, and in a lot of ways, it defines the show because that's who gets the ultimate say. It comes down to that [brutality]," Bentley told Entertainment Weekly in a post-finale interview last month. He said he has no idea where creator Taylor Sheridan can take the show next.prevnext
Happy Birthday Wes Bentley! I hope you have an amazing day filled with love,laughter, and happiness! You are such an outstanding actor.— Robin Monroe (@MonroeRobin) September 5, 2020
"He gave himself the ability to go from any angle now," Bentley explained. "To restart or refresh, he definitely has left himself an open door for a lot of options. I think that's clever. He has a plan, so I think he was ahead of it. As an audience, it feels like the board got wiped and we can write some new things on that board."prevnext
prevnext
My favourite 'villain' on TV right now I love the Character of Jamie . A shows always gotta have a GREAT bad guy!!! #yellowstone loved that cutting line to Beth if she was a Lawyer she'd know that!! 💥😈— SPECIAL FORCES TV FAN - UK 🇬🇧 💟🚁💥 (@SEALteamFansUK) September 4, 2020
Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/OR4CDBdK9Q
prevnext
😂😂Yup!— Lorraine 🐼🍷🍫📚 (@Rainey571) September 4, 2020
prev
Have a Happy Birthday! Thank you for your incredible performances!— Bonnie Sumner (@bonnie1hokie) September 4, 2020