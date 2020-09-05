Kevin Costner Wishes 'Yellowstone' Co-Star Wes Bentley Happy Birthday, and Fans Join In

Wes Bentley celebrated his 41st birthday on Friday, prompting a happy birthday wish from his fellow Yellowstone star, Kevin Costner, and the show's fans. Bentley stars as Jamie Dutton, one of Costner's on-screen sons in the hit Paramount Network series. Bentley's character survived the show's shocking Season 3 finale, which aired on Aug. 23.

"Happy birthday to Wes Bentley! I promise you guys that Wes is a lot more likable than [Jamie Dutton]. Give him your love today," Costner wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two veteran actors together on Yellowstone. The show's social media team also wished the actor a happy birthday by posting a dashing photo of Bentley from the show. "Wishing Wes Bentley the happiest of birthdays," the caption read.

Bentley's Jamie is the aspiring politician in the Dutton family, which was left shattered at the end of the third season. Costner's family patriarch John Dutton was shot in the back multiple times by someone in a van while he tried to help a family at the side of the road. Jamie's sister Beth, played by Kelly Reilly, appeared to have died in an explosion at her office. However, their fates remain a mystery until the show's fourth season debuts next year. New episodes are being filmed in Montana. During Season 3, Jamie also learned he was adopted by John, which led to an identity crisis for him. Jamie later learned John saved him from a broken family, as his biological father killed his mother.