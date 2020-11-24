'Yellowstone': Kelly Reilly Reacts to Co-Star Sharing Fake Photo of Her

✖

Moses Brings Plenty, who stars on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, shared a photo of his co-star Kelly Reilly on Instagram, approving of the message emblazoned on the shirt she wore. There was just one big problem. The photo was fake. Reilly herself pointed that out in a hilarious comment on Plenty's post.

The doctored photo showed Reilly standing in a store with a shirt reading, "In a world full of Kardashians, be a Beth Dutton," referring to Reilly's character on the cable drama. "Always be a [Beth Dutton]," Plenty wrote in the caption. "I never took this Mo... This has been adapted (someone put my head on photo) to sell t-shirts I guess... just an FYI," Reilly wrote, adding a smiley face. Hassie Harrison, who plays Laramie on Yellowstone, also commented on the post, writing, "Wow! This is all time!"

Reilly, 43, is one of the lead stars on Yellowstone as Beth Dutton. She is also known for her role as Mary Watson in the Sherlock Holmes movies with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. Her other credits include the 2014 movie Cavalry and the second season of HBO's True Detective.

During Yellowstone's third season, Reilly told UPI the show is a "mirror to the days we live in." Reilly's role as Beth is the loyal and trusted daughter of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, who tries to hold on to his family's enormous cattle ranch. At the end of Season 2, Beth was brutally attacked, and the character's response struck a chord with the show's viewers. Many found her response empowering. "I don't mean 'empowering' in that kind of 'woke' term, but more like claiming back your own integrity, power, and self-respect in a moment when someone is trying to take it from you," she told UPI.

Yellowstone has already been renewed for a fourth season and is now in production. Earlier this month, scenes were shot in Parker County, Texas. Co-creator Tyler Sheridan chose to shoot at Mary's Brazos Cafe because that's where he goes for breakfast whenever he visits home. "I spent a lot of time at horse shows and rodeo and whatnot, so I was kinda raised at Will Rogers and obviously the Stockyards; everyone's gone there," Sheridan told NBC5. "I didn't discover Mary's until a few years ago, at least Mary's down here on the Brazos and sure like her and her place."

Sheridan even plans to keep the restaurant's name in the show. Employees wore a shirt with the logo, but the restaurant's location was "moved" from Tin Top to Paducah, Texas. Sheridan refused to give any spoilers for the scenes they filmed there. "We were filming some scenes," he said. "I can't really tell you what we were filming because that will spoil next season, and I don't want to do that but yeah, we were filming in Weatherford and the Stockyards. We filmed at Will Rogers."