‘Yellowstone’: Kayce and Monica Reunited Briefly, and Social Media Went Nuts

One of Yellowstone‘s fan-favorite couples took a big step in getting back together, but things are still very complicated. The latest episode of the hit Paramount Network drama saw both Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica (Kelsea Asbille) struggle with their continued separation, eventually leading to a lapse in judgement that inches them closer to a reunion.

“Only Devils Left” revolved mostly around John (Kevin Costner) and the workers of the Dutton Ranch investigating after their enemies poisoned and killed much of the ranch’s livestock. In the midst of the drama, Kayce got a call from his estranged wife, saying she wanted to hear his voice in the moment.

Kayce, who had in the previous episode stopped by and begged Monica to take him back, was overjoyed to get the call and exclaimed how much he missed her. Monica admitted she missed him too, but those emotions are not “enough” for them to rekindle their relationship.

Monica id you asked for every drop of blood in Kayce body he would give it to you. You’re being unreadable #YellowstoneTV @Yellowstone — Michael Rocker (@Midnight12Rockr) July 18, 2019

Casey still loves Monica, and Monica still loves Casey #YellowstoneTV — Ryan Ghantous (@GhantousRyan) July 18, 2019

Despite the signs, Kayce stops by Monica’s apartment later in the episode and the couple reunite for a passionate night amid the chaos going on around them.

They seem to quietly agree that their night together does not mean they are back, but they are interrupted in the middle of the night by their son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), who is overjoyed to find his mom and dad together. After the boy lies in bed with his parents, they are both left in silence, wondering if what they did was just a big mistake.

Fans of the drama series took to Twitter after the shocking hookup, sending their hopes that the couple finally reunites for good. They knew, however, that it would be impossible as long as Kayce remained so involved with the family ranch.

Yesss Casey take the hint, your wife called you and says she’s lonely Go to her #YellowstoneTV — J. Seaberry (@JJSea) July 18, 2019

Monica and Kayce’s relationship has been at the center of the series from the start. With her being a longtime resident of the Broken Rock reservation married to John Dutton’s son, their relationship went through many ups and downs in Season 1 at the heat of the Chief’s feud with John.

The tension reached a serious climax late in Season 1 when Monica was injured and almost died, sustaining injuries that she is still dealing with today.

Despite their separation, Monica still seems to be holding on to hope of a reconciliation, as she rejected flirtation from her physical therapist in last week’s episode, telling him she is married.

Will Kayce and Monica reunite for good, will their hookup make everything even more complicated? Yellowstone airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.