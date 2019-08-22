‘Yellowstone’ Just Revealed an Unexpected Pregnancy and Fans Had Lots to Say

Yellowstone has a lot going on as the Dutton family prepares for a major showdown with the Beck brothers, but that didn’t stop the show from dropping a shocking bomb on one of its main characters. The Paramount Network hit series dropped a bomb that one of the members of the family is going to have a baby, piling up more pressure to the fragile character.

Spoilers ahead for Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 9: “Enemies by Monday”

Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) has not had the easiest Season 2, after ending his run for attorney general, murdering someone and having to work as a wrangler at the Dutton Ranch as punishment for his mistakes. The series did not give Jamie much time to rest before dropping a huge bomb on him during Wednesday’s episode.

The hour saw Jamie reunite with his former assistant and girlfriend Christina (Katherine Cuningham) for a serious conversation, in which she confronted him about the “accidental” death of reporter Sarah Nguyen (Michaela Conlin).

Knowing that the reporter was about to expose a terrible secret about John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Christina told Jamie she was worried for her own safety. She said that she also knows the mysterious truth the Jamie told the reporter in an interview in Season 1, but that remains a mystery for viewers.

Jamie assured his former love interest that she is safe and his family doesn’t know about her involvement. Things escalate, however, when Christina breaks the news to Jamie that she is expecting his child. She quickly tells him she wants nothing to do with him and she plans to raise the child on her own.

Jamie seems afraid of what his family would do should they find out about the baby and begs her to keep the information to herself. Christina tells her former boyfriend he has nine months to figure out his life before welcoming the baby.

Fans of the drama series were not prepared for the baby news, sharing their thoughts on Twitter about Jamie possibly becoming a father.

The other members of the Dutton family may be too preoccupied with fighting Malcolm Beck (Neal McDonough) right now, but we cannot wait to see how Beth (Kelly Reilly), John and the rest of the crew reacts to Jamie’s big news.

The Yellowstone Season 2 finale is set to air Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network