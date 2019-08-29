‘Yellowstone’: John Dutton Named a Successor During Season Finale, and Twitter Was Not Ready

Yellowstone‘s John Dutton surprised everyone by basically naming a successor for the Dutton Ranch in the Season 2 finale. The Dutton family patriarch announced his decision to Beth (Kelly Reilly) ahead of the family’s final showdown with Malcolm Beck, surprising fans by recognizing one of the show’s most beloved characters.

While the episode saw John (Kevin Costner) struggling with how his actions had led to Malcolm Beck (Neal McDonough) kidnapping his grandson Tate (Brecken Merrill), the difficult situation seemed to show John it was time to get the family’s affairs in order in case it all went wrong.

Despite his longstanding desire to see one of his biological sons lead the ranch after he’s gone, he revealed in a letter for the trust that he gave to Beth that he had chosen someone who deserved it the most.

After the episode showed Kayce killing Malcom’s brother in the toilet after finding out where Tate was being kept, the show shifted to the ranch where John left Beth with a letter before seemingly walk away to save Tate. Jamie (Wes Bentley) asks what the papers said but she walks away to find Rip (Cole Hauser).

She reads the foreman the letter from John in which he says that while he thought the ranch would leave his family after this generation, since his sons either die or leave him, it turns out he did have another son to take the reins. At that moment Beth explains John is giving Rip the house in the property and officially welcoming him into the family.

Rip is overwhelmed by his emotions after finding out John does consider him as he wrote “one of my sons after all.” The heartwarming scene ends with Beth and Rip embracing in a quiet moment.

Fans were overjoyed to see Rip finally get is recognition, considering he was being displaced from his hime to live with the other wranglers at the start of Season 2 to make room for Kayce (Luke Grimes).

Rip and John also shared a tender moment ahead of the rescue mission that further cemented their growing relationship. Regardless of whatever new threats might come in Season 3, at least Rip is officially a member of the family.

What did you think of the Season 2 finale? Yellowstone will return for Season 3 in 2020.