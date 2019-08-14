‘Yellowstone’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Season 1 of Yellowstone was the most-watched new cable series of 2018, and we have the details on how to watch Season 2, as well as what time it airs and what channel to tune in to. Yellowstone season 2 debuted on June 19, airing on both the Paramount Network and CMT. The show airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. on both networks as well. Cord-cutting fans can watch the series as well, with the Paramount Network website streaming all nine episodes of Season 1 for free. While the show is not currently on Netflix or Hulu, fans can download Season 2 episodes the day after they air for a price through services such as iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, or Vudu.

Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Wind River), and tells the story of the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. “Business as usual” for the Dutton’s, however, includes unexplained murders, betrayal, and dark pasts.

The shows cast features Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, and Gil Birmingham.

In early 2018, Costner did an interview with the New York Times, and spoke about the series, as well as his familiarity with ranching prior to taking the role.

“It’s a time-honored thing, people making a living on horseback moving cattle. But in terms of how that trade is plied today, the world that Taylor was drawing was something very new to me,” Costner revealed. “It’s like going to see Cirque du Soleil versus the old circus. There’s still the clowns, the jugglers, the almost freakish things. It’s held onto its carnival roots. They just reinvented it.”

Regarding his character, family patriarch John Dutton, Costner had some thoughts on why he is compared to “an Old West land baron.”

“He’s a modern-day C.E.O., if you will, probably more than any of the generations before him,” Costner explained, “simply because he’s had to arbitrate so many problems with lawyers and encroachment and white-collar people coming after his land.”

“The urbanization and environmental protection that are threatening his ranch are much different than [what faced] his predecessors, where they basically took the land and were stubborn enough, maybe vicious enough, to hold onto it,” he went on to say. “Characters that took up legendary status in the West were very capable of making really hard decisions that were probably questioned by people — but not for very long.”

There are only two episodes left in Yellowstone Season 2 before the season finale later this month.

