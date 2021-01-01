'Yellowstone' Fans Hail It as One of 2020's Best Shows
Yellowstone Season 3 dominated cable ratings in 2020, and the viewers it raked in seem to have fallen head over heels. With the end of 2020, TV fanatics have been ranking and discussing their favorite programs this year. The year has seen big debuts like Ted Lasso and Lovecraft Country, as well as big returns like The Mandalorian and The Crown. Plus, miniseries such as The Queen's Gambit and The Undoing have made waves. However, Yellowstone fans say the Paramount Network drama ranks among the best of the best.
On Twitter, Yellowstone, which dropped 10 episodes this year, has been a regular sight when fans and critics alike have counted down their favorites of 2020. While it isn't always No. 1, fans say it's getting better and better. Maybe come Season 4, it might even rise up those ranks. Scroll through to see where Yellowstone ranks on Twitter users' year-end lists.
prevnext
MY TOP TV SHOWS I WATCHED IN 2020:— Shawn McGaughey (@SlymDayspring12) December 30, 2020
1) #Yellowstone
2) #TedLasso
3) #TheBoys
4) #BobsBurgers
5) #HarleyQuinn
RUNNERS-UP: #TheMandalorian and #Hunters
prevnext
I should clarify that Ted Lasso was my favorite NEW show/series that I watched. Yellowstone completely owns the absolute top spot in my TV heart.— Shannon Stacey (@shannonstacey) December 31, 2020
prevnext
1.Better Call Saul
2.Yellowstone
3.Outcry
4.Gangs of London
5.The crown
6.ZeroZeroZero
7.The Last Dance
8.Normal People
9.Industry
10.Ted Lasso
Honorable mention: The Great, Mrs. America, undoing the Chi, Dark— Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) December 18, 2020
prevnext
Yellowstone might be the best show I watched this yr
Will be watching Queen’s Gambit and Ted Lasso over Christmas
Mandalorian would never be a top 10 show before the streaming wars ruined TV
I know The Witcher came out last Dec. but it’s on the list
The Good Doctor is top 10— Tony Snark (@ChaaarlesWeber) December 18, 2020
prevnext
#Yellowstone has launched into a top 5 show for me, could be in the top 3, it’s undetermined at this point— Flow (@FlowMike) December 29, 2020
prevnext
Yellowstone is literally top 3 show of the year for me— Chris Diggs (@cmdiggs) January 1, 2021
prevnext
My 5 favorite TV shows of 2020:
📺 The Good Place Season 4— Trait Thompson (@TraitThompson) January 1, 2021
📺The Crown Season 4
📺 Yellowstone Season 3
📺 Padma Lakshmi's Taste the Nation Season 1
📺 Space Force Season 1
prevnext
@mrBobbyBones Ted Lasso is my top 2020 show of the year! Outstanding show! The Undoing and Yellowstone are top 5 plus Little Fires Everywhere and Mandalorian👍🏼👏🏼 Merry Christmas 🎄— Scott Hadder (@HadderScott) December 18, 2020
prev
I just saw a “Top 25 TV shows of 2020” list (from an outlet that’s normally quite good) that didn’t have #Yellowstone on it so I will never visit that site ever again so help me.— Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) December 15, 2020