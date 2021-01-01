'Yellowstone' Fans Hail It as One of 2020's Best Shows

Yellowstone Season 3 dominated cable ratings in 2020, and the viewers it raked in seem to have fallen head over heels. With the end of 2020, TV fanatics have been ranking and discussing their favorite programs this year. The year has seen big debuts like Ted Lasso and Lovecraft Country, as well as big returns like The Mandalorian and The Crown. Plus, miniseries such as The Queen's Gambit and The Undoing have made waves. However, Yellowstone fans say the Paramount Network drama ranks among the best of the best.

On Twitter, Yellowstone, which dropped 10 episodes this year, has been a regular sight when fans and critics alike have counted down their favorites of 2020. While it isn't always No. 1, fans say it's getting better and better. Maybe come Season 4, it might even rise up those ranks. Scroll through to see where Yellowstone ranks on Twitter users' year-end lists.