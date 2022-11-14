'Yellowstone' Fans Livid at Streamer After it Crashes During Premiere
Yellowstone fans hoping to watch the Season 5 premiere live on Philo Sunday night were out of luck. The Internet TV service experienced an outage nationwide just as the episode began on Paramount Network. Yellowstone fans quickly expressed their frustration on social media.
Minutes after the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere began, Philo's social media team published a tweet asking people to retweet if they were using their service to watch the show. Instead of getting some exciting affirmative responses, Philo was slammed with complaints. Down Detector began receiving reports that Philo was down starting at 8 p.m. ET.
"We are aware of a multitude of issues users are experiencing with the system right now. Our best and brightest engineers are on the case and we are working to get this fixed as quickly as possible," Philo's team wrote in a statement. "Please note: Season 5 episode 1 of Yellowstone is scheduled to re-air immediately after the premiere."
This is ridiculous Philo. You need to fix this asap— MariMarie Morrison (@MARIMARIEand1cc) November 14, 2022
When Philo works, the platform offers over 60 live channels, as well as on-demand programming for $25 per month. New subscribers get a seven-day free trial. Paramount Network and other Paramount channels, including MTV, nickelodeon, and MTV are included in the service. Philo also offers an unlimited DVR, which saves programs for up to one year.prevnext
I think Philo just crashed. Not our internet. Just stopped in the middle of Yellowstone 😭— Ball Wallets (@BallWallets) November 14, 2022
Scroll on to see how frustrated Yellowstone fans were on Twitter because Philo was out of service.prevnext
Anyone able to watch yet? This is all I'm getting pic.twitter.com/uJo9xXaUud— CudaCores (@CudaCores) November 14, 2022
"How can you [possibly] have an outage knowing damn well the biggest show is premiering tonight? You'd think you'd be firing on all cylinders," one fan tweeted.prevnext
Seriously can I get a refund? Play for this 26 bucks a month for a year and when I finally go to use it, it crashes pic.twitter.com/hpCZmWpQGN— Mitch (@Mitch38586675) November 14, 2022
"5 minutes into Yellowstone and all of Philo completely crashes; We subscribed to your service for 1 show and we can't even watch it, what are you offering to keep us as customers?" one person complained.prevnext
25.00 and I can’t watch the one show I got from Philo for. Unbelievable.— Tracilyn (@tracilynnem) November 14, 2022
"I only subscribe to Philo for Yellowstone. This was the worst time to crash," another fan wrote.prevnext
On the same night as the second to last EVER new episode of the Walking Dead AND the S5 premiere of Yellowstone?!?!?!? Give me a break!— Jurassic Rob (@JurassicRob) November 14, 2022
"Great timing...Not a good way to impress a new customer. Haven't even been a subscriber for 24 hours," one fan wrote.prev