'Yellowstone' Fans Livid at Streamer After it Crashes During Premiere

Yellowstone fans hoping to watch the Season 5 premiere live on Philo Sunday night were out of luck. The Internet TV service experienced an outage nationwide just as the episode began on Paramount Network. Yellowstone fans quickly expressed their frustration on social media.

Minutes after the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere began, Philo's social media team published a tweet asking people to retweet if they were using their service to watch the show. Instead of getting some exciting affirmative responses, Philo was slammed with complaints. Down Detector began receiving reports that Philo was down starting at 8 p.m. ET.

"We are aware of a multitude of issues users are experiencing with the system right now. Our best and brightest engineers are on the case and we are working to get this fixed as quickly as possible," Philo's team wrote in a statement. "Please note: Season 5 episode 1 of Yellowstone is scheduled to re-air immediately after the premiere."