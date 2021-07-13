'Yellowstone': 'Nashville' Fans Will Recognize Latest Season 4 Cast Member

✖

Yellowstone is adding several new cast members for its upcoming fourth season, and one name will be recognizable to fans of the musical drama series Nashville. Deadline reports that actress Kathryn Kelly has been cast as a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a Dutton ranch cowboy, though it remains to be seen which Dutton ranch cowboy is being named.

Kelly previously appeared on Nashville as Angela McPherson, a role she held for several episodes during the series' final season in 2018. She also appeared in Dolly Parton's Netflix series Heartstrings in the "Down From Dover" episode as Melissa Meeks. Kelly will be a recurring cast member during Season 4 of Yellowstone, so fans can expect to get to know her character well.

A number of additional cast members have been announced for Season 4, including Jacki Weaver, who will play Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities, the company attempting to break John Dutton's grip on his ranch's acreage. Piper Perabo will arrive as a protester from Portland who is against the state-funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals and Finn Little will appear as Carter, a youth reminiscent of a young Rip (Cole Hauser). Beth (Kelly Reilly) decides that the ranch is the best place to teach Finn how to be a man. Weaver and Perabo will be recurring and Little has signed on as series regular.

Will Patton, who arrived in Season 3 as Garrett Randall, Jamie Dutton's biological father, has also signed on as a series regular for Season 4. Paramount confirmed this month that Season 4 of Yellowstone will premiere in the fall, reportedly in early November, and issued a teaser trailer for the series' upcoming episodes that gives fans an apparent answer to the fat of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who, spoiler alert, was last seen lying on the side of the road after being shot by assassins. John wasn't the only member of the Dutton family in danger, as Beth's office was firebombed with her in it and Kayce (Luke Grimes) was exchanging gunfire with assassins.

The trailer is mostly made up of footage from Season 3 but features a brief new clip showing John on the side of the road as Rip arrives in a truck and tells him, "John, don't you die on me now! Not like this. You hear me?" On the screen, the teaser declares, "Revenge will be worth the wait."