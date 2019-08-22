‘Yellowstone’ Adds ‘The Americans’ and ‘Luke Cage’ Star Karen Pittman to Season 3 Cast

The Americans and Luke Cage actress Karen Pittman has joined the cast of Paramount Network‘s Yellowstone in a recurring role in the upcoming third season. Deadline was the first to report the casting on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Pittman will join Season 3 newcomer Josh Holloway (LOST, Colony), who will portray recurring character Roarke Carter, a “handsome, charming, shaggy-haired hedge fund manager with ambitious plans for Montana.”

Pittman is set to take on the role of Willa Hays, the CEO of Metro Capital who is described as “very mart, confident, intimidating, walks with the posture of a field general, all sharp angles (her hair, her suit, her thousand dollar shoes). An astute businesswoman who seems to always get what she wants, Willa has come to Yellowstone to make John Dutton (Costner) an offer that he can’t refuse.”

The casting comes after Paramount Network ordered a 10-episode third season of the Kevin Costner-starring flagship drama back in June. The season is expected to premiere sometime in 2020.

Co-produced by 101 Studios and executive produced by John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, and Bob Yari, the popular series was the first scripted drama developed specifically for Paramount Network.

The series is centered around the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, which borders Yellowstone National Park, an expanding town, and an Indian reservation, and is constantly under attack by those it borders.

“Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park,” an official synopsis for the series reads.

After debuting on the network on June 20, 2018 to 5.3 million viewers, the series proved to be a surprise hit, averaging 5.1 million total viewers per episode, making it 2018’s most-watched new cable series and ranking second across all cable TV shows that year. Its success has been mirrored throughout the course of its second season, holding its spot as cable’s most-watched summer series and going up double digits across all key demos compared to season one, making it an easy pick-up for Paramount.

Alongside Costner, the series also stars Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merill, Jefferson White, and Gil Birmingham.

Yellowstone will air its Season 2 finale on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.