‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3, Episode 8 Preview Revealed

Only three episodes remain in this season of Yellowjackets, and Season 3, Episode 8, “A Normal, Boring Life,” is gearing up to be a big one.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3.

Paramount+ has released the teaser trailer for Friday’s all-new episode, which will pick up after the jaw-dropping events of Episode 7, “Croak.” Teen Lottie’s murder of Edwin and the Yellowjacket’s subsequent hunt and capture of Hannah and Kodiak will continue to have ripple effects in both the teen and adult timelines.

Confronted with the possibility of rescue, the teen Yellowjackets struggle with what Edwin’s murder and the discovery of their cannibalistic ways could mean for them – “What if they tell people what they saw?” Misty asks – as a power struggle ensues between Natalie and Shauna.

Meanwhile, in the adult timeline, Shauna, who in Episode 7 set out on a mission to confront the daughter of Hannah, who she believes is threatening her, declares, “the only way to truly be safe is to be the only one left,” suggesting that she is prepared to take drastic measures to protect herself and her family.

The trailer ends with Academy Award winner Hilary Swank making her Yellowjackets debut in a yet to be announced role, saying, “Does she know what you did, what you’re capable of?”

Per the episode’s synopsis, “With a possible escape from their nightmare, the Yellowjackets learn not everyone may be in a rush to leave; in the present, the unexpected return of an old teammate sends Shauna spiraling in ways that should probably concern everyone.”

Yellowjackets Season 3 stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell as the adult Yellowjackets survivors, while Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, and Kevin Alves play their teen counterparts. The season also stars Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Sarah Desjardins, Joel McHale, and Ashley Sutton.

Yellowjackets drops a new episode on Friday, March 28 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount+ with Showtime, where are all previous episodes are also available to stream. New episodes also air on Showtime Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. The 10-episode season is set to wrap with the Season 3 finale on April 11.