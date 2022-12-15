'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed at Hulu

Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga is coming back for its third and final season. Deadline reports that three episodes will drop on the streamer on Feb. 15. New episodes will follow every week on Wednesdays, with the finale set for April 5. The series premiered in Sept. 2019. It chronicles the rise of the talented hip hop group. Beginning in the early 1990s in New York, Bobby Diggs (known professionally as RZA) works hard to unite 12 young Black men who are torn between music and crime. The group, known as Wu-Tang, eventually becomes the unlikeliest of American success stories and one of the most iconic and influential forces in hip-hop.

The final season will follow the group fresh off the release of their debut album. On their continued rise to fame, each of the members begins to go on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world. RZA struggles to keep things together to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers to cement their legacy.

Ashton Sanders stars as RZA. The cast is star studded, with Shameik Moore playing Raekwon, Siddiq Saunderson portraying Ghostface Killah. Other cast members who make up the group include Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi, and Damani Sease. Alex Tse, the RZA, Method Man, and Brian Grazer serve as executive producers on the show.

The orihinal members of the collective include RZA, GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard (ODB), Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, and Masta Killa. ODB died in 2004 at the age of 35, two days before his 36th birthday. His death was ruled as a drug overdose and ruled accidental. He was considered to be the most eccentric – and sometimes out-of-control member of the group.