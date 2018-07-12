11 Worst Netflix Original Shows of All-Time, According to Critics

Netflix has been known to make top-notch original series, with critical praise and award recognition to prove it.

The streaming service nabbed 91 Emmy nominations in 2017, with Stranger Things, House of Cards, and The Crown receiving the bulk of the nominations. These nods are just further proof that these beloved shows are as good as fans believe them to be.

Unfortunately, we’ve all learned lately that Netflix is not as untouchable as many people thought. After a couple of big cancellations, the service has released a couple of critical bombs online, and it had people wondering what other original series weren’t very well-received.

When looking at the aggregate scores on Rotten Tomatoes, there are 11 Netflix shows that have been panned by many of the critics. If you’re looking to the reviews to tell you which series to stay away from, these are the titles to remove from your watchlist.

40-53 Percent

On Rotten Tomatoes, every movie or TV show gets a percentage score based on the number of good reviews versus bad ones. Anything that gets a score less than 60% is considered “Rotten” instead of “Fresh”.

Three of these Netflix series have scores from 40-53 percent meaning there’s likely still some redemptive qualities among them.

Bloodline – 53 percent

Audience Score: 83 percent

Netflix description: Set in the Florida Keys, Bloodline centers on a close-knit family of four adult siblings whose secrets and scars are revealed when their black sheep brother returns home.

40-53 Percent (Continued)

Haters Back Off – 47 percent

Audience score: 67 percent

Netflix description: A comedy that zeros in on an untalented yet rising star and her oddball family.

Flaked – 42 percent

Audience score: 84 percent

Netflix description: A self-appointed ”guru” named Chip falls for the object of his best friend’s desire.

30-39 Percent

Three shows fell in the range of 30-39 percent on the scale. Two of these series were treated as such, with early cancellations. Hemlock Grove was pulled after three short seasons, while Girlboss only got one installment before getting the axe.

However, Fuller House is a massive success for Netflix. Despite a critical lashing, fans have continued to back the revival series.

Hemlock Grove – 38 percent

Audience score: 70 percent

Netflix description: A supernatural series about the goings-on in a Pennsylvania steel town, where two suspects in a young girl’s murder set out to find the killer themselves.

30-39 Percent (Continued)

Girlboss – 32 percent

Audience score: 68 percent

Netflix description: A misfit discovers she has a passion for fashion and builds a fashion empire in this comedy.

Fuller House – 32 percent

Audience score: 73 percent

Netflix description: Recently widowed D.J. Tanner-Fuller gets help from her sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy when the women move in with their families to help D.J. raise her children in this spin-off series.

20-29 Percent

There are four shows that fall into the 20-29 percent range, including two of the latest Netflix originals.

Both Gypsy and Friends From College, which boast enormous talent, were panned upon their Season 1 releases.

Chelsea – 27 percent

Audience score: 67 percent

Netflix description: Comedian Chelsea Handler travels the globe and sits down with celebrity guests to discuss such topics as international cultures; alternative lifestyles; education; health; sports; parenting; politics; and more.

20-29 Percent (Continued)

Marco Polo – 24 percent

Audience score: 93 percent

Netflix description: The adventures of the young explorer Marco Polo are chronicled in this drama, which also delves into his relationship with the Mongolian leader Kublai Khan.

Gypsy – 24 percent

Audience score: 86 percent

Netflix description: A therapist forms troubling relationships with people connected to her patients.

Friends From College – 22 percent

Audience score: 74 percent

Netflix description: A comedy following the lives of a group of college friends in their 40s.

And the Loser is…

With a score of 17 percent from the critics, despite high marks from the fans, the lowest-rated series from Netflix is Marvel’s Iron Fist.

After Marvel released three incredibly successful shows on Netflix — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage — Iron Fist totally missed the boat. From the acting to the fight choreography, it was hard for anyone to find something nice to say about the series.

Iron Fist – 17 percent

Audience score: 78 percent

Netflix description: Billionaire Danny Rand (Finn Jones) returns to New York City after being missing for years, trying to reconnect with his past and his family legacy. He fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.