'Winning Time' Showrunner Teases Season 2 Details Following Season 1 Finale

The Season 1 finale of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty aired on HBO and HBO this past Sunday and showed the Lakers winning the 1980 NBA Finals. And now that the show has been renewed for a second season, fans are already guessing what's going to happen to the Lakers going forward. Winning Time showrunner and executive producer Max Borenstein spoke to Deadline about what can fans expect from Season 2.

"What we discovered when we thought about the show is, this must be a miniseries but it just became clear that if you did that, you would only have room for the highlights," Borenstein said."There are shows and things I've seen that do a thing like that with some true story stuff, but what was so compelling about this to me were these themes that we're talking about and these characters, the way that they transform and the way that Pat Riley goes from being a color commentator to ultimately becoming this driven, controlling coach, one of the greats, but who as you say, burns out his own welcome in LA."

In the series, Riley (Adrien Brody) and head coach Paul Westhead (Jason Segel) led the Lakers to the title. But the second season could see turmoil in the coaching staff because the team lost in the first round of the playoffs the following year and Westhead is fired in his third season, which leads to Riley taking over. Riley goes on to win four titles with the Lakers in nine seasons. He steps down as the head coach following the 1989-90 season which ended the dynasty.

"This next season is going to be, you know, taking the same pace that this first season did, roughly, to tell the next piece of the story, which involves Paul Westhead and Pat Riley, and a struggle Magic has that next year, and Jerry West's next step in the direction of becoming the general manager," Borenstein said. "There's a lot of transitional stuff that starts to happen in that next season. We're not going to jump way ahead because, for us, the best version of this is able to continue to really mine the richness, and keep operating in good faith and cross our fingers that we get to do it for a few more years so that we can finally get to all the things you're talking about." All 10 episodes of the first season of Winning Time can be streamed on HBO Max.