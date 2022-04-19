'Winning Time': Quincy Isaiah Speaks on Backlash From Real-Life Lakers

✖

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, has been a huge hit for HBO. However, the real-life Los Angeles Lakers players who experienced the rise of the dynasty in the 1980s are not big fans of the series. TMZ Sports recently caught up with Quincy Isaiah who plays the role of Magic Johnson in Winning Time. Isaiah sent the real Magic Johnson a message about the series.

"I mean, I understand where they coming from because it's a story about their life," Isaiah said. "So, it's tough. But I really feel like we did a really good job of showing humans and showing a full version of who we at least perceive them to be. There's no malice behind it."

Winning Time tells the story of the Lakers' rise to greatness in the 1980s. During the decade, the Lakers won five NBA Championships during that time and they were led by Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The series is based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s by Jeff Pearlman. Adam McKay is the executive producer of the series along with co-creators Max Borenstein and Rodney Barnes.

Johnson has publically stated he wasn't going to watch Winning Time. "It's hard. I won't watch it because it's hard to duplicate," Johnson told Entertainment Tonight in March. "You can't duplicate Showtime. "First, on the court, I mean, we just did our thing, it was up and down. And then off the court — because unless you were a Laker, or you're a Buss family [member] — because you can't duplicate Dr. Jerry Buss — and the Laker Girls and Paula Abdul and what that meant, I mean, it started on the court and it went all the way up."

Isaiah is thankful for playing Johnson as it has launched his acting career. "Magic, man, I love you dude," Isaiah said. "You literally lived an incredible life so that I could ... I'm getting into an Escalade because he lived an incredible life. I have nothing but love and respect for that man." The first season of Winning Time will be 10 episodes long. It was recently announced that the series, which airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, has been renewed for Season 2.