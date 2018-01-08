Willem Dafoe’s Face Was Priceless After Seth Meyer’s Joke During Golden Globes

This Willem Dafoe face is GUARANTEED to be a meme. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VnbOFbbuAU — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) January 8, 2018

Seth Meyers came out swinging in his opening monologue with plenty of jokes regarding recent headlines of sexual abuse in Hollywood.

But one joke left an unsuspecting Willem Dafoe shook.

Meyers joked that Sunday night was the first time in months it was okay to be a male actor and be named to something. He pointed out Willem Dafoe (who was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in The Florida Project), who had a stunned look on his face.

People on Twitter couldn’t help but laugh at Dafoe’s shocked expression.

Willem Dafoe deserves a special Golden Globe just for this face. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/olpligQ0z1 — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) January 8, 2018