Will ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Get Canceled? Fans Think So

In recent months, Wendy Williams‘ own life has become the “Hot Topic” of headlines and fan interest, and the fate of her daytime talk show The Wendy Williams Show is hanging in the balance, at least according to fan speculation. With an ongoing divorce, family drama, and a number of celebrity feuds, many have been left to wonder if The Wendy Williams Show will be canceled.

According to Cheat Sheet, much of the speculation lies with the recent string of breaks that the talk show has taken. In fact, just in 2019 alone, Williams’ talk show has endured several hiatuses, each adding to the speculation that the show is running on borrowed time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the wake of her months-long hiatus that extended from late December and into March coupled with her break in April and an early summer hiatus, along with another break scheduled for the end of July through September, fans have taken to online forums like Quora to express their concern over the show’s fate. Some have even wrongly assumed that The Wendy Williams Show has already come to an end.

Upping the ante for the speculation is that in recent weeks, the talk show has undergone a host of changes. In April, it was announced that as a result of their ongoing divorce, Williams’ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, had not only been removed as her longtime manager, but had also been fired as an executive producer on the show.

“Kevin Hunter is no longer an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show,” the spokesperson said. “Debmar-Mercury wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

Although it was soon revealed that Bernie Young had stepped in to fill Hunter’s shoes as manager, with Williams choosing to take on the sole responsibility of executive producing, news broke in May that Talia Parkinson-Jones, a longtime co-executive producer for the daytime talk show, had exited the show and joined Tamron Hall’s new daytime talk show, The Tamron Hall Show.

In the past, The Wendy Williams Show has survived calls for its cancellation, including a Change.org petition that gained more than 2,000 signatures, claiming that the show “is negative to women’s rights & to the black community. She is always pinning women against eachother in her negative gossip segments. She is a negative person & should not be spreading negativity anymore.”

Currently, there is no hard evidence suggesting that the daytime talk show will be canceled, though even if it is, Williams has plenty going on in her professional life to keep her busy. Earlier this week, it was announced that she was set to executive produce a biopic for Lifetime detailing the highs and lows of her life and career.