'Modern Family' Series Finale: Viewers are Left Emotional Over the Show's Ending

After 11 seasons full of touching moments and, of course, plenty of laughs, Modern Family has come to an end. The ABC series, which originally debuted in 2009, aired its series finale on Wednesday, which featured the Dunphy, Pritchett, and Tucker families in all of their hilarious glory. Naturally, since fans have been following along with the comedy series for over a decade now, many were saddened to see the show come to an end, and they expressed their emotions about this major television sign-off on Twitter.

“I hope people will forgive us for breaking character a bit, because it was actually a little tricky to delineate,” Ty Burrell, who plays Phil Dunphy, told Entertainment Weekly about the emotions that the cast experienced while filming the finale. The last episode of Modern Family was reportedly filmed in late February. “[The finale] really has to do with that feeling that this chapter of this family is over. This magical period in their lives won’t be the same anymore, and people are wrestling with a lot of the same feelings we were wrestling with.”

Many fans can likely relate to Burrell's sentiments, as, like the cast, viewers were emotional over having to say goodbye to the show that they've loved for so many years. Following the series finale, many of those very fans expressed just how much they'll miss the Dunphy, Tucker, and Pritchett families.