NBC Thursday Shows Do Not Have Return Dates After Fall Finales

If you’re wondering when your favorite NBC Thursday shows will make their mid-season returns, you might have to wait longer than you think.

Thursday Night Football is returning to NBC from Nov. 9 through Dec. 14, which means fans of Will & Grace, Superstore, The Good Place, Great News and Chicago Fire won’t be able to get their Thursday dose of drama for quite some time.

Luckily, Superstore and Will & Grace will return midway through the football break for holiday episodes on a special night: Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 9/8c and 9:30 pm, respectively, according to TV Line.

However, The Good Place, Great News and Chicago Fire won’t resume their seasons until “early 2018” with exact return dates TBD.

That means that Chicago Fire fans will have to wait until sometime in 2018 to find out if Dawson’s (Monica Raymund) father (Daniel Zacapa) survives his stabbing during the mid-season finale’s cliffhanger.

The break in normal programming means Will & Grace fans will have some extra time to process and mourn the death of a fan-favorite character, Karen’s (Megan Mullally) maid, Rosario Salazar (Shelley Morrison), who died during the show’s mid-season finale. And judging by social media reactions, Will & Grace viewers are going to need all the time they can get.