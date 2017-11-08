TV Shows

Twitter Responds to Beloved ‘Will & Grace’ Character’s Death

Will & Grace shocked fans Thursday night when the show revealed the death of a beloved character, […]

Will & Grace shocked fans Thursday night when the show revealed the death of a beloved character, when Karen’s (Megan Mullally) maid, Rosario Salazar (Shelley Morrison) died during the latest episode of the sitcom’s revival.

Fans already knew that Rosario wouldn’t appear in the revival due to Morrison’s reitrement from acting, but the way the show addressed her absence was an unexpected emotional twist that left many fans reeling. After looking for Rosario, Karen discovered that she was in the hospital, though she soon died offscreen.

