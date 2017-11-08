Twitter Responds to Beloved ‘Will & Grace’ Character’s Death

Will & Grace shocked fans Thursday night when the show revealed the death of a beloved character, when Karen’s (Megan Mullally) maid, Rosario Salazar (Shelley Morrison) died during the latest episode of the sitcom’s revival.

Fans already knew that Rosario wouldn’t appear in the revival due to Morrison’s reitrement from acting, but the way the show addressed her absence was an unexpected emotional twist that left many fans reeling. After looking for Rosario, Karen discovered that she was in the hospital, though she soon died offscreen.

Read on for Twitter‘s reactions to the death.

R.I.P. Rosario

Many expressed their initial devastation over the loss of such a beloved character.

I shouldn’t be this upset about a fictional character from a comedy show dying ? R.I.P. Rosario Inés Consuelo Yolanda Salazar #WillAndGrace — Britanni Taylor (@BritanniTaylor) November 3, 2017

How are we supposed to live without Rosario on #WillAndGrace? Her relationship with Karen was comedic gold. I’m officially in mourning. pic.twitter.com/BlIHHAUiHT — Vintage Wingnut (@vintagewingnut) November 3, 2017

Omg I have tears running down my face. My heart ? Karen’s love for Rosario is endless and my heart hurts #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/4TKDkBneQA — Naaay (@B_LifeAsIKnowIt) November 3, 2017

A sitcom’s serious moment

Several tweets applauded the show for the episode and its content.

Wow @WillAndGrace took it up so many emotional notches this time around. Just when I thought I couldn’t love this show any more they go and make it even more brilliant #WillAndGrace @MeganMullally @DebraMessing @SeanHayes @EricMcCormack — Lauren Comp (@LaurenMComp) November 3, 2017

You know it’s been an odd week when #WillAndGrace makes you cry harder than #ThisIsUs. #TeAmoMami — Debbie Gajdosik (@DebbieGajdosik) November 3, 2017

Tonight’s #willandgrace had me crying from laughter practically to the end and then I was crying from sadness. A touching tribute to Rosario — Kim (@KimJaSamFan) November 3, 2017

The talent of Megan Mullally

Many praised Mullally’s vulnerable and powerful performance.

.@MeganMullally likely just won an Emmy nom & win for her performance tonight. I’m not crying. You’re crying. #WillAndGrace @WillAndGrace — Patrick Ryan (@thepatrickryan_) November 3, 2017

Karen’s monolog made me tear up ? @MeganMullally was perfection #WillAndGrace — Sarah S (@SilverSM83) November 3, 2017

