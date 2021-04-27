'Why Women Kill' Season 2 Premiere Date, Trailer Revealed at Paramount+

✖

Almost two years after its debut, Paramount+ has unveiled the first look trailer at its upcoming second season of Why Women Kill, which is scheduled to premiere on the new streaming service Thursday, June 3. The new chapter will span 10 episodes, much like its first season, with a new episode airing weekly on the platform.

Starring Ginnifer Goodwin (OUAT), Lucy Liu (Elementary) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place), the first season spanned three decades, detailing each fictional character's marriage in the '80s, '90s, and then-present day (2019). Season 2 takes on a new setting in 1949 and promises to follow “what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society and finally, the lengths one woman will go to in order to finally belong,” according to the logline.

Allison Tolman (Fargo), Lana Parrilla (Once Upon a Time), Matthew Daddario (Shadowhunters), B.K. Cannon (Switched at Birth), Nick Frost (Into the Badlands), Jordane Christie (Containment) and Veronica Falcón (Queen of the South) make up the second season cast. Parrilla and Tolman will lead the season as Alma and Rita. Marc Cherry is credited as the creator of the anthology series.

Leo Howard, who worked on the first season, previously praised Lucy Liu for her work on the show, adding that he believed her to be at the top of her game and was a valuable mentor for his career. "There's a stigma in the industry where if you are the sort-of leader on a set task-wise, which Lucy is, how you act and how you are on set really affects the entire crew, entire cast," Howard told PopCulture.com in a phone interview. "Lucy is one of the greatest that I've worked with in terms of setting a good work environment. Not only is she a really pleasant person to work with, but she's so professional and so on top of her game."

"She always brings something really interesting to the table," he added. "I think that inspires not only the crew, but also the cast to perform better on the day. I'm very fortunate to call her one of my friends and she's a really special human being."

Disclaimer: PopCulture.com is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.