Why One of Fox’s Most Popular Shows Will Be Pulled From TV on Wednesday Night

One of FOX’s biggest shows won’t air this week as previously scheduled.

Popular game show The Floor, hosted by Rob Lowe, will not air on Wednesday now that the World Series will be going past the fourth game.

Currently, the Toronto Blue Jays are facing the Los Angeles Dodgers (the defending champions) in the Major League Baseball championship, also known as the World Series. Since each team has won a game, that means the series will run until at least Wednesday night.

The World Series airs at 8 PM on FOX, and will run for at least two more nights on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Read on for more details on The Floor.

The Floor

Official Synopsis: “Contestants must stand their ground on a massive, interactive LED game floor of squares, each representing a different trivia category. The first challenger, selected at random, must choose one of his or her neighboring opponents to go head-to-head in an epic quiz duel in the opponent’s category. The winner takes over the loser’s square, gaining valuable ground as they expand their territory, while the loser exits the game. The winner must then choose whether to go on the offensive to dominate more of the board or let The Floor choose a new challenger. The contestant who gains full control over The Floor takes home a life-changing grand prize.”