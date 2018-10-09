Who’s Performing at the 2018 American Music Awards?

The 2018 American Music Awards air Tuesday, Oct. 9 on CBS, with a host of stars set to attend the show, present and perform.

Jennifer Lopez will take the stage to sing “Limitless” from her upcoming film Second Act, with the star sharing a video of her rehearsals in anticipation of the show.

“It has to be strong,” Lopez tells her team of all-female dancers in the clip. “It can’t be soft, it can’t be pretty, it can’t be beautiful. It has to look like a man dancing it…’cause what we’re saying is we’re equal.”

Limitless tomorrow on the American Music Awards #secondact #amas

The show will be opened by Taylor Swift, who revealed on Instagram last week that she will be singing “I Did Something Bad” from her 2017 album, Reputation. The performance will be Swift’s first at an awards show in nearly three years.

Also appearing on the AMAs stage is Carrie Underwood, who will perform her song “Spinning Bottles” from her most recent album, Cry Pretty, while Imagine Dragons will take the stage for their current single, “Natural.”

Other performers include Benny Blanco with Halsey and Khalid, who will perform their collaboration “Eastside,” Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign for their collaboration, “Psycho,” while Ciara will be offering her new single “Level Up,” as well as her song “Dose,” with an assist from Missy Elliot.

Camila Cabello will sing an as-yet unannounced song from her debut album, Camila, while Shawn Mendes will join DJ Zedd for a remix of Mendes’ “Lost in Japan.” Cardi B will mark her first post-baby awards show performance with J Balvin and Bad Bunny, with the trio performing their team-up, “I Like It.”

Mariah Carey will take the stage with her new single “With You,” singing the song for the first time on television; Twenty One Pilots will sing their track “Jumpsuit” from their album Trench; Dua Lipa will perform two tracks, including her new song “Electricity;” and Ella Mai will sing her hit “Boo’d Up.”

Panic! At the Disco will also perform a Queen tribute, singing the band’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and Gladys Knight will lead a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.

Presenters at the show will include Normani, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Lauren Daigle, Lenny Kravitz, Kane Brown, Chloe x Halle, Macaulay Culkin, Billy Eichner, Sara Gilbert, Kathryn Hahn, Amber Heard, Vanessa Hudgens, Taran Killam and Leighton Meester, Heidi Klum, Liza Koshy, Busy Philipps, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson-Ross, John Stamos, Amandla Stenberg, The Chainsmokers, Constance Wu, and the cast of the upcoming Queen biopic​ Bohemian Rhapsody.

The American Music Awards will air live at 8 p.m. ET and the show will be hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller