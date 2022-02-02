Whoopi Goldberg’s Reported Reaction to ‘The View’ Suspension Revealed

Whoopi Goldberg is reportedly threatening to quit The View after ABC News suspended her over her Holocaust comments. On Monday, during a discussion about a Tennessee county school district’s decision to ban Art Spiegelman’s Maus, Goldberg made the claim that the Holocaust was “not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.” Goldberg issued a written apology and apologized again during Tuesday’s episode of The View. However, ABC News suspended her for two weeks just hours later.

Goldberg, 66, is “livid” about the suspension, a source told the New York Post. She also feels “humiliated” about being disciplined even after she followed ABC News executives’ advice to apologize. “She feels ABC executives mishandled this,” the insider said. “She followed their playbook. She went on The Late Show With Steven Colbert and then apologized again on The View the next day.”

Although Goldberg has told those close to her she wants to leave, insiders told the Post they do not expect her to do so. “Her ego has been hurt and she’s telling people she’s going to quit,” the Post‘s source said. “Suspension from The View is like getting suspended from Bravo. The bar is very low.”

The controversy began on Monday when The View panel discussed the McMinn County, Tennessee County School Board’s decision to remove Maus from classrooms. Spiegelman’s graphic novel was inspired by his father’s experiences in surviving the Holocaust. It remains the only graphic novel to win a Pulitzer Prize. “The Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race,” Goldberg said during the discussion. “It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

Goldberg’s comments instantly drew backlash, so when she stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she tried to further explain her thoughts. This did not help and she published a written apology Monday night. “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused,” Goldberg wrote.

On Tuesday, Goldberg apologized once again on The View, and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt appeared on the show. “Yesterday on our show, I misspoke. I tweeted about it last night but I want you to hear it from me directly,” Goldberg said. “I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention. I understand why now, and for that, I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful, and it helped me understand some different things.”

Golberg later said her comments on Monday were wrong because the Holocaust was about race “because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be an inferior race.” She added, “Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, as I said, and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people as they know and y’all know, because I’ve always done that.”

Hours after The View aired, ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced Goldberg’s two-week suspension, even as she acknowledged Goldberg’s apologies. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” Goodwin wrote. “The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, family, friends, and communities.”