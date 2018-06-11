Here’s Who Won Kardashian ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

The Kardashian team took home the big win in Sunday’s premiere of Celebrity Family Feud, earning $18,000 for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The team consisted of Kris Jenner, grandmother Mary Jo Shannon, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, cousin Cici Bussey and family friend Jonathan Cheben. The losing team, Team West, was comprised of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and West’s cousins Kim Wallace, Jalil Peraza and Ricky Anderson.

Despite winning, Khloe and Kendall announced that since West was a lifelong fan of the show, both he and Kardashian would be competing in the “Fast Money” final round. West defeated his wife by getting more answers correct.

West turned out to be the show-stealer throughout the episode, as the Chicago rapper dropped his usual serious nature for a smiling, happy persona. According to Harvey, West was such a big fan of the show he stepped in to make sure the episode happened after Paris Hilton and her family had to cancel.

“OK here’s what happened…they were supposed to come and it was just supposed to be Kris, Kim and the girls, Khloe and the girls,” Harvey said in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “They were supposed to play against the Paris Hilton family, the Hilton family, so it’s the Hiltons against the Kardashians. The Hiltons canceled, so Kanye, who is a big fan of Family Feud said, ‘I wanna play, I’ve always wanted to play.’ So he brought his family.”

“Kanye was the best Family Feud celebrity panelist we’ve ever had on the show,” he continued. “He loves the show. His people said, ‘Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we’ve been working…’”

Fans were quick to notice West’s happy demeanor.

“Why does [Kanye West] look like the happiest child on family feud? This man is grinning from ear to ear,” one viewer tweeted.

Elsewhere in the episode, fans couldn’t help but notice the claws came out when sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian stepped up to face each other.

“Yeezy’s family was hella funny + friendly feud between [Kim Kardashian] & [Khloe Kardashian] was good. I was hoping they won but i kinda knew KARDASHIANS was gonna take it, [especially] not with KHLOE on that team [laugh out loud],” one fan wrote.

The episode was originally taped back in February, so Khloe was still showing off her baby bump prior to giving birth to daughter True Thompson on April 16 at a hospital just outside of Cleveland, Ohio.