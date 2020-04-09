‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ With Jimmy Kimmel: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Following the Modern Family series finale, ABC is set to air Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The series will feature celebrities attempting to nab the cash prize for their chosen charities. How can you tune into the special for yourself? Read on to find out.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? will air on ABC at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Those with cable subscriptions are able to tune into the program live, but, if you don’t have cable, there are still ways in which you can watch the trivia game. Services such as YouTube TV, Hulu+, Sling TV, and Playstation Vue all offer ways in which users can watch shows, such as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Live?, live. In case you want to turn to any of those services, many of them offer free trials for new users. Just in case you don’t utilize Hulu+, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? will likely run on traditional Hulu the day after it airs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TONIGHT at 10|9c on ABC, your fave celebs compete for charity on #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire! Tune-in to cheer them on. 👏@jimmykimmel pic.twitter.com/K6VH7MQAe9 — Millionaire TV (@MillionaireTV) April 8, 2020

In the past, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? has seen Regis Philbin, Meredith Viera, Terry Crews, and Chris Harrison taking on hosting duties. This time around, late-night host Kimmel is helming the series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he explained that he was fully on board to host the program when he was asked.

“I actually know how I feel about something one way or the other immediately,” Kimmel shared. “It doesn’t take a lot of thinking for me to make a decision. So I was on board for it right away. I love the original show — obviously a lot of people did. I got to be a contestant on the original show, and I like game shows in general. I started as a game show host, on a show called Win Ben Stein’s Money. I think that a great game show is rare.”

“You have the great bones of a game show, and so many people tried to come up with a new one,” he continued, explaining why he wanted to be a part of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. “The truth is it’s almost like a board game: The classics are usually the classics. And for me, being able to sit there and read questions and crack jokes is a great opportunity. The tension lends itself to humor. Now, not having an audience changed that significantly, but it is fun to be sitting across from a person who is completely absorbed and the audience is completely absorbed, and to be able to break that tension is a great environment for jokes.”