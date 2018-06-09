Whitney Cummings Throws Major Shade at ‘Roseanne’ After Departing Series

Whitney Cummings revealed the one thing she got from her experiencing as showrunner on the now-canceled Roseanne reboot.

The comedian, who quit the ABC comedy series a week before a racist tweet by star Roseanne Barr led to the series’ sudden cancellation, took to Twitter Thursday to throw some shade at the situation.

Well at least I got this pal out of that whole mess. @sarahchalke pic.twitter.com/5ITvW5C5F3 — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) June 7, 2018

“Well at least I got this pal out of that whole mess,” Cummings tweeted, long with a selfie of herself and actress Sarah Chalke, who played the second Becky on the original run of Roseanne and Andrea in the revival series.

Chalke retweeted Cummings’ message along with a red heart emoji.

The “mess” Cummings is referring to is probably the racist tweet Barr sent in late May toward former White House aide Valerie Jarrett. The message earned an avalanche of backlash, which led ABC to cancel its No. 1 comedy series.

Since the cancellation, reports have claimed the network is close to announcing a spinoff of the series centered around Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert), the daughter of Barr’s character. However, Barr could stop the spinoff’s production before it even begins.

According to sources who spoke with TMZ, Barr has a financial stake in the original series and the characters she created. The network is trying to figure out how much the disgraced comedian is financially beneficial to the project and if she has any claim to characters outside of Roseanne Conner.

TMZ is reporting that it is “very possible” that Barr will fight not to be cut out of profits resulting from any kind of Roseanne reboot. This would ultimately defeat the purpose of ABC firing Barr from the project.

No solid details about the Roseanne reboot have been announced, but it is believed that most of the cast and crew would return for the project.

The series’ stars, including Gilbert have not spilled details on a potential spinoff when discussing the controversy.

Gilbert recently spoke out about the controversy, keeping any conversations about a continuation to the series under wraps.

“I am proud of the show we made,” Gilbert said on The Talk. “The show has always been about diversity, love [and] inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end in this way. I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process, however I do stand behind the decision that ABC has made.”

Seasons 1-9 of Roseanne are still streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Season 10 has been taken out of syndication by ABC and is no longer available on Hulu.