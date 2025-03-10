‘White Lotus’ Star Carrie Coon Addresses ‘Open Marriage’ Speculation

The White Lotus star Carrie Coon had to set the record straight on a rumor recently. Hilariously, it was one that she inadvertently started.

Coon, who is also known for her work in The Leftovers and Fargo, recently went on the WTF With Marc Maron pocast. In the episode, she discussed her marriage to playwright and actor Tracy Letts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She told Maron about her enjoyment of having a marriage where “you talk about everything.”

“We’re not jealous people. Like, we don’t have any of those hang-ups,” she said. “So we never wanna be like, the police. You know? So it’s nice to be in a relationship where we can always talk about, like, ‘Who are you attracted to on set?’”

Her husband, she said, is “the kind of person who notices every single woman on the street…and he always tells me who he has a crush on. It’s fun. It’s interesting to know what your partner’s into. I think it’s titillating.”

As the conversation went on, she told Maron that monogamy was “something we’ve imposed on ourselves… We were supposed to have babies and die when we were like 30. And that’s not the way life is anymore,” she said. “You have to kinda be open-minded about what engages you in the world and what sparks your imagination and where your passion is. And I think if you’re willing to stay open to that, then you’re living a more full life.”

Of course, saying the word ‘open’ so many times led the Internet to believe Coon and Letts had an open relationship. She got online to declare that was not, in fact, the case.

Settle down, internet! I said “open minded” not “open”. 😂❤️🙉🙈🙊 https://t.co/G0F1kT3MiK — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) February 25, 2025

“Settle down, internet! I said “open minded” not “open””, she said, with a couple crying and monkey emojis attached. Guess fans that were hoping for a shot with the actress will have to look elsewhere.

The White Lotus, which prominently stars Coon, airs every Sunday on HBO at 9 PM.