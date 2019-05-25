‘Whiskey Cavalier’ Fans Plea With Streaming Services, Netflix and Amazon to Renew Series

Whiskey Cavalier fans are not giving up after ABC decided not to reverse the show’s cancellation this week.

The beloved freshman series starring Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan was canceled ahead of the network’s upfront presentation, but a massive fan response to the cancellation news had the network executive and producers taking a second look at the decision.

After series creator David Hemingson announced the network had officially passed on bringing the show back for Season 2 on Friday, fans shifted gears and started begging streaming services to rescue the show from cancellation.

@netflix can you please pick up #WhiskeyCavalier 🙏 We cannot rest especially after that finale!😭 — Carolina⚡️❄️ (@BookishCarolina) May 24, 2019

We have a very important question, is there still a chance for #WhiskeyCavalier to show up on another platform like @netflix? We really don’t want to give up on the show and we’re wondering if we can still #SaveWhiskeyCavalier? @DavidHemingson @VDOOZER @DLoIndustries — ali #SaveWhiskeyCavalier 🥃 (@trowbridgemagic) May 24, 2019

“Friends: I just got the sad news that [ABCNetwork] has passed,” Hemingson wrote on Twitter. “[Whiskey Cavalier] has been fully and finally cancelled. Thank you all so, so much for your efforts on our behalf. I cannot begin to express my gratitude for the outpouring of support.”

“It’s incredibly painful to say goodbye to this show and our extraordinary cast, but knowing that we made something you enjoyed – and that I believe will stand the test of time – makes it all worthwhile,” he added in a second tweet, also sharing a photo of stars Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan.

News of the network considering reversing the cancellation first surfaced Wednesday, after fans took to social media to express their sorrow at the show’s cliffhanger Season 1 ending.

At the time sources told TVLine that the show’s production company, Warner Bros. Television was contacting streaming services to potentially save the show.

Along with asking for the show to be saved, fans also gave ABC a hard time for their decision.

Just rewatched #WhiskeyCavalier finale and it’s pretty damn good. Still can’t believe @ABCNetwork cancelled it. WTH! #SaveWhiskeyCavalier. It’s one of the best things on the network! — Kathleen Scherrman (@tyre_88) May 25, 2019

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke previously told reporters when the show’s cancellation was first announced that making the decision was “very tough.”

“We felt like we gave it a very strong launch this spring and it had its chance to do what it could do… We looked for other time slots [for Whiskey Cavalier] but did not see a real opportunity to grow,” she said at the time.