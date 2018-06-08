Here’s When CNN Is Airing Anthony Bourdain’s Tribute

CNN will air several tributes to celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who was found dead Friday morning at the age of 61.

The first special, Remembering Anthony Bourdain, will Friday night at 10 p.m. ET. Followed by a marathon on Saturday night with CNN filling its primetime schedule with Bourdain’s favorite Parts Unknown episodes, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

A new episode of the series set in Berlin will premiere on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET with an introduction by Anderson Cooper. It will be followed by a repeat of Friday night’s tribute special, reports Variety.

CNN also turned its Explore Parts Unknown site into a tribute page for Bourdain.

At the time of his death, Bourdain was filming a new episode of Parts Unknown in France.

“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” CNN said in a statement Friday morning. “His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain was found dead in a hotel room by fellow chef Eric Ripert.

The celebrity chef was well-known for his frank exploration of the restaurant world and attracted national attention with his 2000 book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. In 2002, he transitioned to television, where many of his shows featured Bourdain traveling the world to meet new people and new tastes. He hosted A Cook’s Tour for the Food Network, then Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations and The Layover for Travel Channel. In 2013, he joined CNN to host Parts Unknown.

Bourdain’s last Instagram post pictured a dish in Alsace, France. Another recent photo from June 2 showed him with friends and his girlfriend, actress Asia Argento.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds,” Argento wrote on Twitter. “He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated,” Argento added. “My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

Bourdain won several awards, including an Emmy in 2007 for No Reservations. Parts Unknown also won the Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series or Special from 2013 to 2016.

In December, he received an honorary degree from the Culinary Institute of America.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).