'Wheel of Fortune' Winner Walks Away With Six-Figure Sum That Had Fans in Awe

Wheel of Fortune fans are applauding player Jinger Lough after the speech-language pathologist broke a game show record to become the seventh $100,000 bonus round winner of the season – the most $100K winners ever in a single season of the beloved show. Lough created waves online during the May 26 episode of Wheel of Fortune when she walked away with a whopping $133,555 in prize money after an impressive bonus round showing.

Lough made it through to the bonus round after beating her fellow players and racking up an impressive $33,555 during regular gameplay. In the bonus category, she chose the "phrase" category, and despite only getting one letter on the board, she managed to come up with the correct answer, "on the bandwagon." If that wasn't impressive enough, when host Pat Sajak opened up the gold prize envelope, Lough learned she had won $100,000 for correctly solving the bonus puzzle, putting her total winnings for the night at $133,555.

A shocked Lough then celebrated as confetti streamed down from the ceiling. Wheel of Fortune fans were impressed by her showing on the series as well. "Season 39 so far the best season yet!!" one person commented on the video of her win. "I think wheel of fortune is starting to run out of confetti!!" Another added, "This season is on FIRE with $100,000 winners! Congrats to Jinger for being the 7th $100,000 winner!"

"It officially happened!!" another viewer commented. "We have the 7th $100,000 Win of the Season! After having no $100,000 Wins in Season 37. Season 38 and 39 made a good Comeback and has been doing very well with those $100,000 Wins! Feels like it's Season 30 all over again!" A different fan added, "Both this show and Jeopardy are having arguably their best seasons of the program at the same time and I couldn't be more excited."

Others praised Lough's gameplay: "That was a good solve... bloody good play there despite no consonants unveiled," one person wrote, as another commented, "She solved it before the timer starts and won $100,000 in the bonus round! Way to go, Jinger!"