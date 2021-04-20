'Wheel of Fortune' Home Sweet Home Giveway Returns

✖

Wheel of Fortune is giving people a chance to win more than just cash. While contestants test their brains by solving puzzles during the weekly broadcasts, viewers tuning in from home will have the chance to score a major prize of their own, as the long-running game show is officially bringing back its Home Sweet Home Giveaway.

On Monday, Wheel of Fortune confirmed it has again teamed up with Minto Communities and Margaritaville to give away a new home valued at $350,000 in the the Latitude Margaritaville Florida community, a 55-and-up community for adults. In a video teasing the contest and featuring Jimmy Buffet, the game show said they have "your keys to a life in paradise," announcing that the show is "giving away another home” to one lucky viewer." The contest begins on Monday, April 26.

To enter the 2021 Home Sweet Home Giveaway, simply "sit back, relax and watch" Wheel of Fortune during the week of Monday, April 26 through Friday, April 30. While watching, keep your eyes out and write down he nightly Bonus Round Puzzle Solution. You will then need to sign up for the Wheel Watchers Club, which you can do by clicking here, and enter the Bonus Round Puzzle Solution after each show airs. You can give yourself a better chance at scoring the grand prize by entering all five nights, which will double your entries. For more chances to win, according to the game show, "come back and enter each night of the giveaway between 3:00 p.m. PT and 2:59 p.m. PT the next day."

The grand prize winner will win a home valued at $350,000. They will have their choice between three Latitude Margaritaville communities located Watersound or Dayona Beach, Florida or Hilton Head, South Carolina. For those under the age of 55, you can still enter the competition and win a Minto Communities home in the Westlake community in Westlake, Florida. Grand prize winners will also have the option to receive a cash prize of $150,000 instead of a home. There will also be other chances for prizes, including a Margaritaville Adirondack chair.

The Wheel of Fortune Home Sweet Home Giveaway began in 2018, with the lucky winner Michael Corbett relocating from Dayton, Ohio to his new home at Latitude. Announcing in 2019 that the game show was bringing the giveaway back for the second year in a row, Wheel of Fortune executive producer Harry Friedman said, "we had such a great response to our first Home Sweet Home giveaway that we couldn't wait to do it again!" The 2020 Home Sweet Home Giveaway saw Audrey K. from Queens, New York winning a brand new home. You can view more information on the 2021 giveaway by checking out the FAQ page by clicking here.